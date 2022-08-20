Costco Clothing Under $100: 10 Chic Clothes Perfect for Back to School or the Office

Costco has been looking good lately. Not only can you get great deals on everything in bulk and get a $1.50 hot dog for dinner, but you can also look trendy for less. This also goes for back-to-school (or back-to-the-office) necessities!

The Warehouses clothing section has been a hot department for connoisseurs, where you can get anything from Hunter boots to a Jimmy Choo handbag (on rare occasions). So says Jennifer Maldonado, who runs the popular TikTok account @CostcoCouture. She posts her latest fashion finds there for nearly 20,000 followers.

Of course, Costco finds can vary by outlet, and Maldonado has discovered some amazing finds at the Los Angeles store she visits twice a week. But there are still some great scores to get on Costco’s website, some of which you don’t even need to have an active membership to take advantage of.

Here are 10 great back-to-school or office looks you can get now for under $100. Bonus: If you shop online, you can take advantage of a limited-time bulk purchase offer that offers $20 off 5-9 qualifying items and $50 off 10 or more items.

Nicole Miller Women’s Bow Dress ($19.99)

A great option for office gatherings or corporate gatherings, this short sleeve, crew neck design is both comfortable and stylish with stretchy fabric. It comes in black, blue/white or a multicolored pattern and a bow at the waist for a flattering silhouette.

Jessica Simpson Ladies Mini Dress ($15.99)

For those last minute prep sessions before class starts, slip into this casual yet fashionable dress and look like a million bucks for just $15.99. It is available in yellow, black and red with a round neck and a midi length.

JSport Women’s Flat Shoe ($18.99)

Comfortable yet fashionable, these flats are ideal for slipping on before heading out for school or work. They’ll also support your feet on long days with a flexible outsole. These flats are presented in a chic patterned design and with a slip-on style.

Calvin Klein Ladies High Rise Jeans (members only item, $21.99)

A good pair of denim jeans is priceless for any occasion, especially when they come from a top designer like Calvin Klein. These 5 pocket skinny jeans come in light blue and dark blue with a zip fly, button closure and belt loops.

Swiss Gear Workset ($99.99)

This durable backpack, from one of the leaders in quality bags, is ideal for work and school. It has many compartments (including one for a 17-inch laptop) and a place for tools. Its ergonomic contour with padded shoulders for extra support.

French Toast Youth Dress 2 Pack ($18.99)

Costco also offers uniform options for children who attend schools that enforce dress codes. Options include white polo shirts, blue slacks and this set of 2 navy dresses with a drop waist and ruffled hem for added detail.

Men’s Andrew Marc Sport Coat ($79.99)

When a meeting is on the agenda, grab this sport coat from designer Andrew Marc and look like you’re ready for business. The stretchy fabric makes it comfortable while the interior pockets provide extra space. Two buttons on the front and a narrow lapel add to the design.

Banana Republic Men’s Performance Polo Shirt ($18.99)

This polo shirt is a bargain compared to prices on the Banana Republics site, where a similar design can cost upwards of $60. The lightweight fabric offers breathability and it has moisture wicking characteristics to keep you cool and dry all day.

Men’s Puma Pacer Shoe ($34.99)

Head to class in style with this comfortable athletic shoe that will take you across campus with ease. From sportswear brand Puma, the sleek black and white design features an integrated soft foam insert and laces for the perfect fit.

Eddie Bauer Mens Convertible Pants ($19.97)

These comfy pants from Eddie Bauer have a removable leg design that instantly turns them into shorts. With a cargo pocket and even SPF 50+ sun protection built into the fabric, it’s hard to beat the versatility of these pants.

