Kiton expands New York presence with new store on Madison Avenue

In July, bustling Madison Avenue welcomes a new Kiton store a 1700 square foot space welcoming luxury clothing and accessories for men and women. The store found its home on East 62nd Street alongside other high-end boutiques frequented by Manhattan’s top fashion connoisseurs.

This space is an addition to the Kiton boutique at 4 E. 54th Street, a flagship store for the brand offering a wide range of classic and new Kitons items, primarily aimed at its male audience. The new store, however, will focus more on womenswear, a pivotal moment for the brand that has made a name for itself as a luxury menswear caterer.

The Italian brand is determined to make the new store one of the most popular places for women to shop in New York. Antonio Paone, president of Kiton USA, comments: The store in Madison is done as I always dreamed of. I chose the location and was 100% involved in the process right up to choosing the presentation of the pieces.

Indeed, Kiton’s women’s collection is growing, and the new store on Madison Avenue devotes approximately 70% of its space to items designed exclusively for female customers.

Why this change? It’s not just about Kiton’s continued commercial success, although the company’s CEO admits Kiton’s sales have increased since the brand began featuring more women’s clothing. The company wants its women’s collection to account for almost 50% of its sales within the next five years, a shift in balance that can make Kiton a truly unisex brand.

Visitors to the new Madison Avenue store can enjoy the extensive line of women’s clothing that takes up the entire ground floor, while men’s clothing can be found on the second floor, a smaller space with fewer items to to offer.

The new autumn-winter women’s collection lends its quality and chic to the fundamental pillars of the Kitons fashion philosophy. Its essence is perfectly summed up in one concise sentence on the collection’s official webpage: traditional symbols of sophistication and couture are reinterpreted with femininity.

What can you find in the new Kiton store, if you are looking for the gems of luxury Italian women’s fashion? Sleek silk maxi dresses, cashmere trouser suits, virgin wool shirts and more, all in a soft pastel color palette with intricate prints and immaculate silhouettes that never go out of style. Business or casual, classic or modern, understated or festive, each piece in the collection carries Kiton’s dgag touch of feminine glamour.

The collection is a vocal reflection of Kitons fashion values: the brand continues to spread elegance and style around the world and remains the brand of choice for customers of all generations. The new Madison Avenue space is the epitome of timeless chic for both women and men.

The store itself is a work of art. Massive mirror panels, sophisticated lighting and the soft beige of the spacious rooms are the definition of Italian style and elegance that you can’t help but touch and try. Even the smallest details are impeccably handled like the signature letter K on the chair cushions. You just wouldn’t want to leave the shop. Antonio Paone says the space’s concept designers have ensured Kiton customers feel at home when shopping with the brand. A look inside the new Madison Avenue Kiton store makes it clear that the brand’s traditions are safe with the heirs of Ciro Paone. Paone was the company’s founder, a charismatic Italian fashion master and the inspiration behind Kiton’s iconic designs. He died in 2021 at his home in Naples, but his legacy and Neapolitan chic continue to spread around the world thanks to his equally creative and dedicated family members.

One of the guardians of Paone’s sacred dress tradition is his daughter Maria Giovanna Paone. She is now president of Kiton Global as well as creative director of the Kitons women’s collection. Maria Giovanna recognized the development potential of Kiton women’s clothing while her father was still alive and working and she received his full support.

The first Kiton collection for women was presented to the public in 1995. At the time, it was a small selection of luxury items inspired by the personal style of Maria Giovanna. Paone believes that whatever roles a woman has to play in her daily life, that of mother, wife, employee or manager, she does not have to sacrifice elegance or femininity to fulfill them. And Kiton women’s clothing helps women look and feel perfect in any occasion. And it’s not just about beauty, Kiton cares about the functionality and comfort of every piece.

In one of her interviews, Paone also said that the women’s line of Kitons is designed for women with a strong personality. Kitons targets independent, powerful and passionate female customers. Luxury and sophistication are the qualities that Maria Giovanna strives to bring to each item she has developed for the women’s collection. And it’s safe to say she’s successful in her business.

Paone also does not overlook the importance of conceptual continuity and brand integrity. Maria Giovanna draws inspiration from classic men’s collections to develop her vision of luxury women’s fashion. In her 2015 interview with Forbes, Paone confesses: Couture has always fascinated me. I use all men’s fabrics to make women’s jackets and pants. I use silk from men’s ties to make women’s blouses. I want to make it funny, maybe over the top and different. The same enthusiasm, creative drive and respect for her father’s sartorial heritage and approach to tailoring can be found in the new collection presented in the new Madison Avenue boutique.

With the effort and deep creative dedication of Maria Giovanna, Chiton is sure to leave a lasting mark in the world of luxury women’s fashion not only in Italy but all over the world. There is no doubt that the three success factors defined by Ciro Paone: passion, inner fire and luck are always present in the company. The brand plans to continue expanding its presence in the United States, and the Madison Avenue store is a strong statement of that intention.

You can book an appointment at the new store on the Kitons website. Or simply come and immerse yourself in the chic atmosphere of Neapolitan quality passed down through five generations of the Paone family.