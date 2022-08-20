Fashion
The Anrabess long dress is on sale on Amazon
There is certainly no shortage of gorgeous long dresses. But find one that’s flattering, stylish and affordable? Basically not possible. That’s why we were so excited to learn more about this dress that Amazon shoppers are going crazy for and it just happens to be marked down to $22.
The Anrabess casual summer dress has taken Amazon by storm, and how not to? Look at that drape and that swing. It’s graceful and slimming and covers the good parts while revealing just the right amount. (Oh, and if the name sounds familiar, there’s a reason: it’s the same brand as that famous turtleneck sweater from Amazon.)
The dress is a poly, cotton, and spandex blend, so it’s breathable, lightweight, and has a bit of stretch. It’s cut to fall beautifully, it doesn’t cling but you don’t swim in it either. Side slits let you show off a little leg and give you the option to tie the hem for a different look. Pockets? Yes sir!
The range of options is mind-boggling. You can get this dress in 28 colors and prints and in short, long and sleeveless styles. In any style, it’s super versatile. Belt her at the waist and put on a pair of sandals. Layer a cardigan or leather jacket over it and pair it with low shoes. It also makes a great blanket at the beach.
The dress has a serious five-star fan club (over 9,000), with a particularly vocal base of plump and petite buyers.
“This dress fits me perfectly and I have no regrets buying it,” shared a 62-year-old reviewer. “…It’s nice and roomy without looking baggy or boxy. It slightly hugs my curves without being clingy. It’s soft and flowy, and the length hits above my feet so I can wear heels or flats without It has side pockets that rest against my hips without pooping so you don’t know they’re there…Highly recommend especially for us petite women who normally can’t find maxi dress without having to change the length.”
Curvy customers also rave about its flattering fit: “This dress is tighter at the top but loose enough in the middle that you won’t notice my belly!” share one. “The material is like a soft T-shirt. The bottom cut gives it an edge over a basic T-shirt dress.”
Another adds: “I have lots of belly fat and wide hips, and this, in black, made me look so much slimmer. The fabric is breathable. The side slits go all the way up to the knee, and the rounded end helps not not looking too basic…I’m not sure about my arm fat either and opted for the short sleeve version. [sleeves are] long enough to hide my insecurities but not too long to look weird. Highly recommend…!”
Another fan says: “It’s a great dress for summer. The fabric is perfect, not too thin (so you don’t see through) and not too thick (so it gets too hot) and I love the pockets! .. . I have a pear shaped body and it feels nice and loose around my hips! I would absolutely recommend this dress!!!”
Down from $47 to just $22, it’s an absolute steal.
If you have Amazon Prime, you will get free shipping, of course.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most current versions at the time of publication.
Style
Beauty
