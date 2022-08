UVA Men’s Basketball | Hoos Close Tour on High Note

By Jeff White ([email protected])

VirginiaSports.com SANTA MARGHERITA LIGURE, Italy In the second overtime of his team’s final game on their tour of this country, University of Virginia head coach Tony Bennett broke with convention. Bennett went with a roster that included four of his least experienced players, Taine Murray and freshmen Isaac Traudt, Leon Bond III and Ryan Dunn and fifth-year senior Kihei Clark. His faith in them was rewarded. Clark, a 5-foot-10 point guard, dominated the final five minutes, scoring 10 of his game-high 23 points, but each of the freshmen also contributed a highlight. Bond opened the second OT with a three-point play, and with 27 seconds left, Dunn fed Traudt for a dunk that pushed Virginias into the lead over Basketball Club Mega MIS at 92-85. The final was 94-87. When you get recruited, Bond said, that’s all you’re looking for, and all you can ask for is a coach who trusts you and your abilities when you come. And for him to trust us young guys in the last overtime in a tight game that we really wanted to win, that was amazing. Bennett said: It was great to see them make plays. The Cavaliers ended the tour of their third trip to Europe at 14-year-old Bennetts as head coach with a 3-1 record. The first two matches, in Rome and Florence, were one-sided victories for UVA. The third, however, was a humiliating loss to Mega MIS, which beat 92-73 in Santa Margherita Ligure, a town on the Italian Riviera, on Thursday. The rematch with Mega MIS, a professional team from Serbia, took place less than 24 hours later and the Hoos were ready. Obviously, nobody likes to lose, and they helped us a lot yesterday, said guard Isaac McKneely, the fourth member of the UVA freshman class. They punched us in the mouth, so we knew we had to take revenge on them. Junior goaltender Reece Beekman scored 21 points and added four assists, four rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot for Virginia. He was supposed to replace Clark midway through the second extra period, but Bennett decided the on-field line-up was working so well that no changes were needed. It was fine with #2. It was fun, actually, watching them do their thing, Kihei swinging around, said Beekman, who scored eight points in the third quarter. Since it was the last game, it was just a fun experience to come out with a win like that.

