Why Eileen Fishers’ approach to sustainable fashion works

After 40 years with the brand she founded, Eileen Fisher announced earlier this week that she was stepping down. His successor, Patagonia product manager Lisa Williams, takes over next week.

Fisher lived the dream scenario for many designers by creating their own brand, finding success and cultural relevance without straying from their original vision, then stepping out in style and leaving the business in their hands. of a successor who promises to build on this legacy.

Admittedly, Fisher never quite reached the size of Ralph Lauren or Calvin Klein (sales of its brands topped $500 million in the mid-2010s and revenues totaled $241 million l ‘last year). But she can boast of having left her mark in the fashion industry and culture. That’s true both for the clothes she was creating minimalist capsule collections long before high basics and coastal granny entered the lexicon and the brand’s devotion to a slow fashion business model that embraced the idea of ​​reuse and resale long before circularity became an industry buzzword.

In an interview, Williams said Eileen Fishers’ biggest opportunity is integrating her main line into her Renew business, which collects, repairs and resells used clothing (launched in 2009, the program is one first of its kind by a major fashion brand, but is currently sold via a separate website).

Getting sales back to pre-pandemic levels is of secondary importance.

It’s not the highest priority, the highest priority is responsible growth and reasonable growth, she said. This is a company that has done what was necessary for the [brand] and for the consumer, and growth is a natural by-product of that. And I think that’s the approach we continue to take.

Being ahead of the curve is different from being trendy

Eileen Fisher’s first and most important innovation was to take a concept that was seeping into the luxury circles of minimalist capsule wardrobes made popular by Japanese designers and Donna Karans Seven Easy Pieces and make it accessible to a larger group of people. Today, brands at all price points tout their collections of polished basics, but Fisher was there on the ground floor.

The two things that anchor Eileen Fisher [the brand] are good design and a force for good, Fisher said in an email. In the design space, I’m doing, in many ways, what I’ve always done by focusing on refining and evolving our simple, timeless pieces in ways that ensure they work together as a system. , to make life easier for our customers. The desire to create beautiful clothes that make things better has been with me since I started this journey.

This unwavering approach didn’t exactly make it cool, even during times when minimalism was driving trends. But it helped build a lasting image around her; Eileen Fisher’s look, almost transcends the fashion cycle (in a 2014 essay titled I Cannot Lie: I Love Eileen Fisher, The cups Molly Fischer called it the irresistible comfort of familiarity.) When culture swings in the direction of brands, an endorsement from Lena Dunham at the height of her fame, or this year’s Coastal Grandma TikTok meme, the brand takes on new new acolytes.

It’s a strategy that over the decades has been embraced by wave after wave of brands specializing in dull, timeless clothing, from The Row in the luxury space to contemporary brands such as Nili Lotan and direct-to-consumer brands. like Ayr.

lead by example

The brand has taken a similar approach to business, turning slow growth and sometimes decline into a virtue.

For me, growth is not about hitting a number. It comes from doing things the right way by making clothes that really work in people’s lives, that work together and simplify our customers’ closets, by being accountable and transparent about our successes and struggles, and by learning to do more with less, Fisher said. With a more focused and efficient business model, we can be more profitable without needing to grow to be profitable.

It’s the mantra of a brand that was quick to embrace sustainability with moves that now seem prescient. Eileen Fisher started Renew in 2009, two years before The RealReal or Poshmark was created and more than a decade before mainstream brands started selling in droves.

Fisher had the luxury of spending so much time on circularity before there was an obvious payoff with consumers and weather periods when sales were down largely because she didn’t take notice. external investment (the brand, profitable in all but a few years since its creation, is owned by its employees). Maybe that’s why there are about 60 Eileen Fisher stores instead of 600, and why sales peaked at $500 million instead of $5 billion.

Williams said there was no need to change that dynamic anytime soon.

Nor does it seek to import the more strident environmental activism of Patagonias. Eileen Fisher Inc. won’t be suing to protect federal lands anytime soon (the quiet leadership Eileen and the company have taken over the years has been very effective, Williams said). The new CEO sees the brand and its founder playing a more assertive role behind the scenes, such as leading multi-brand efforts to adopt more responsible supply chain practices.

But for the most part, the brand is betting on foundations built over nearly 40 years of steady, quiet effort to sustain growth, building on where it’s won in the popular psyche.

Were certainly in an environment where consumers themselves were rewarding brands that had a genuine stance and had been there for a long time and didn’t reverse-engineer sustainability, Williams said. Making sure our message and our nearly 40 years of history and doing it the right way is heard, I think growth comes from that.

NEWS IN BRIEF

FASHION, BUSINESS AND ECONOMY

Cartier owner Richemont said the former Bulgari CEO was “unsuitable” for the board because he is too closely associated with arch-rival LVMH. (Shutterstock)

Richemont says the ex-Bulgari CEO is not suitable for the board. The group has urged shareholders to vote against activist investor Bluebells’ proposal to appoint Francesco Trapani to the board because he is too closely associated with arch-rival LVMH.

Authentic Brands Group acquires Ted Baker. Juicy Couture and Forever 21 owner has agreed to buy Ted Baker in a deal worth around $211 million ($254 million), ending months of fate speculation of the British fashion group.

On the expected rises over North America. Net sales are likely to reach 1.1 billion Swiss francs ($1.2 billion) in 2022, up from a previous target of 1.04 billion Swiss francs, the Zurich-based company said in a statement on Tuesday. This is slightly higher than the average analyst estimate.

Biden signs $430 billion climate, health and tax bill. President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law a $430 billion bill that is considered the largest climate package in US history, designed to reduce national greenhouse gas emissions as well as prices prescription drugs.

Selfridges chief quits as department store changes hands. Anne Pitcher, who has served as group chief executive of Selfridges since 2019, said she would be leaving the business at the end of the year in a message announcing that its sale to Thailands Central Group and Austrias Signa Holding was complete.

Lululemon workers drop out of their candidacy for the union vote at a Washington DC store. Workers were scheduled to vote Aug. 26-27 on whether to unionize with the Association of Concerted Educators, an independent labor group founded and run by Lululemon employees.

H&M returns to Chinas Tmall after Xinjiang Cotton canceled. The online store, which has more than 14 million subscribers, is now available on the marketplace owned by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Swiss watches more cautious after a strong first quarter. Luxury watch retailer Watches of Switzerland expects a potentially tougher business environment in the second half of its current fiscal year, it said on Tuesday, as tough economic conditions impact spending patterns.

THE BEAUTY BUSINESS

Sephora will expand to all Kohls stores. (Kohls)

Sephora will expand to all Kohls stores. One year into its partnership, the beauty retailer will expand to all of Kohls’ 1,100 locations.

Este Lauder’s outlook hit by lockdowns in China, stronger dollar. The fragrance and skincare company said Thursday it expects sales to decline 8% to 10% this quarter, compared to a year ago.

PEOPLE

Japanese designer Hanae Mori. (Getty Images)

Japanese seamstress Hanae Mori has died. The famed seamstress, who built a multi-million dollar fashion house best known for her use of butterfly designs, earning her the nickname Madame Butterfly, died on August 11, aged 96.

Susan Plagemann named WME Fashion President. The Cond Nast veteran will oversee a fashion portfolio that includes Art and Commerce, IMG Fashion Events and Properties, IMG Models and The Wall Group.

Asos announces the departure of its chief financial officer as the management reshuffle continues. Mat Dunn, who also serves as chief operating officer of fast fashion e-tailers, will leave the company at the end of the year, Asos said on Wednesday.

MEDIA AND TECHNOLOGY

Miuccia Prada and Jeremy O. Harris are among those honored at Katie Grand’s inaugural Perfect Awards. (Perfect/Perfect)

Katie Grands wins new Perfect Awards to recognize Miuccia Prada, Nicole Kidman, Jeremy O. Harris and more. Each year, the Perfect Awards will recognize 21 people, emerging and established, in fashion and beyond.

Linda Evangelista covers British Vogue. In the story, Evangelista opened up about her slow re-emergence into the public eye after announcing in September 2021 that she had developed paradoxical adipose hyperplasia following CoolSculpting treatment.

Tencents sales fall for the first time as China’s economy slumps. The drop underscores how much China’s worsening economy is hurting its biggest companies.

Derris sells majority stake. PR and marketing agency BerlinRosen recently invested in the New York-based agency, founded in 2013 and known for playing a strategic role in the launch and marketing of several leading brands in the direct selling space. to the consumer over the past decade, including Warby Parker, Everlane and Shinier. Financial details were not disclosed.

