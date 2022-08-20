Fashion
Joy Villa wears ‘Make America Great Again’ dress at Grammys (Photo)
Singer Joy Villa decided to make a political statement at the Grammys on Sunday – she wore a “Make America Great Again” dress.
The entertainer walked the red carpet outside Staples Center in Los Angeles wearing a white cape and a heart-shaped bag. She then removed the cape to reveal a form-fitting blue dress with Donald Trump’s signature slogan on it. And the back of her dress had the word “TRUMP” in sparkling letters.
People were quick to notice – one user asked, “How much did he pay you?” However, some were quick to support her choice of dress. One user said “beautiful girl in a beautiful dress”, while another said“This person from Joy Villa has every right to wear a super ugly dress that says more about her poor character than anything else.”
GREAT #MAGA dress who knew the #Asset flag could be transformed into such a beautiful dress! If it’s real then #Well done .@Joy_Villa #Patriot
— B USA (@BradleyIFV3USA) February 12, 2017
@Joy_Villa IMMEDIATE fan of yours…. Trump dress.. you got big brass balls
—Mike Genson (@MikeGenson) February 12, 2017
Read also : How to watch the 59th annual Grammys red carpet coverage online
The 25-year-old was not nominated for the 2017 Grammys. His songs include ‘Empty’ (2016), ‘Play’ (2015) and ‘Get Your Freedom’ (2014).
The 59th Annual Grammy Awards take place at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Adele, The Weeknd, Carrie Underwood and Katy Perry are set to perform at the awards show.
Many left-leaning artists planned to make political statements at the Grammys, but few likely expected to see someone make a statement that was too pro-Trump.
Read also : Grammys 2017: Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ leads with 9 nominations
See some reaction tweets below.
how much did he pay you @Joy_Villa https://t.co/IY1fKv3IoM
— Kelsey (@imkdawg) February 12, 2017
then @Joy_Villa let’s talk pic.twitter.com/zHmc5zmQWF
— ???? (@VanDerek_) February 12, 2017
So Joy Villa Most looking to end her career after tonight wearing that shitty dress
– Lizbeth Cedeo (@LiZ__005) February 12, 2017
@BuzzFeedNews funny, @Joy_Villa The profile describes herself as a “feminist…yet she wears a pussy-catcher dress…
— Blue dog ???????????? (@3lueDoggie) February 12, 2017
every year joy villa wears a stupid dress and every year no one knows she is ???????? Going through @lizraiss https://t.co/RRSzAPEmNY
— deaux (@dstfelix) February 12, 2017
Joy Villa is canceled with this ugly ass dress #GRAMMYs
— Bri (@briceidaperez98) February 12, 2017
|
