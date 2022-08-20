The 11 Best Arm Workouts for Men for Biceps and Triceps

Leg day often gets all the attention when it comes to killer workouts that help you get stronger and fitter. After all, whether you’re running, biking, playing basketball or tennis, or doing just about any other sport or form of exercise, strong legs are essential to your athletic performance. However, while it’s important to do your squats, deadlifts, lunges, step-ups, etc., it’s also important to strengthen your arms.

Strong arms not only look great and can make you feel more confident in your physique, but they also help you in everything from crushing your workouts and improving your athletic performance, to carrying children and shopping or moving furniture. To help you get the sculpted arms you’ve always wanted, we’ve compiled a list of the most effective arm exercises for men that specifically target your biceps and triceps.

Best Triceps Exercises

While many people new to fitness give their love to the biceps because they’re the ones you can easily spot in the mirror, the triceps, which are the muscles at the back of your arms, hold the key to maximizing your power and functionality. strength with any pushing task.

Cable-to-rope triceps extension

Step 1: Fix the cable rope attachment in the top position of a cable machine.

2nd step: Stand about two feet from the top of the pulley, feet shoulder-width apart, grasping one end of the cable attachment rope in each hand.

Step 3: Engage your core and glutes so your torso feels rigid and strengthened.

Step 4: Keep your elbows bent at your sides as you extend your arms until they are fully straightened.

Step 5: Slowly bring your arms back up, focusing on compressing your triceps as you do so.

Skull crushers

Step 1: Lie down on a bench, holding a few dumbbells or a barbell. The weight should be light enough that you can maintain good form for each rep, but heavy enough that you’ll be nearly exhausted by the end of each set.

2nd step: Engage your core, bring your shoulder blades together, and raise your arms straight up toward the ceiling.

Step 3: Keeping your elbows directly above your shoulders, use your triceps to move only your forearms to slowly lower the dumbbells until they reach ear level or the bar is just above your head.

Step 4: Return to the starting position.

Dumbbell bounces

Before we start with this one, we have an important security note. It’s especially important not to overdo the weight with this exercise, as it can strain your shoulders. Instead, focus on good form and use a weight light enough that you don’t force yourself to lift it, but instead use your triceps to fully control the movement.

Step 1: Place your right foot on the floor, step back behind you and grab the dumbbell in your right hand. Your left knee and hand should be on the bench as if you were on all fours. Your back should be straight and your trunk engaged.

2nd step: Raise your right arm so that your elbow is at your side, your arm is along your torso, and your forearm is perpendicular to the floor.

Step 3: Extend your forearm behind you until your arm is completely straight and your forearm is parallel to your body.

Step 4: Slowly return to the starting position.

Step 5: After completing all reps on one side, switch sides.

Pull-ups are one of the best exercises for the back muscles and triceps.

Step 1: Grab the pull-up bar with your palms facing you.

2nd step: Engage your core as you push your elbows down to lift your body.

Step 3: When your chin or chest is above the bar, lower your body until your arms are fully extended.

Diamond pumps

Equipment needed: None

None Representatives: ten

ten Sets: 3-4

This challenging pushup modification really targets your triceps and requires some core strength for balance.

Step 1: Get into a normal push-up position, but instead of placing your hands shoulder-width apart, bring them together in the center so that your fingers and thumbs touch and form a diamond shape.

2nd step: Lower your chest toward the floor by bending your elbows until they are bent at a 90 degree angle. You should feel more stress on your triceps.

Step 3: Press your palms together to return to the starting position.

Best Biceps Exercises

Who doesn’t want to have biceps that stick out like rocks of iron and let you lift anything in sight? Here are the best exercises for strong biceps.

Dumbbell Bicep Curls

Equipment needed: Dumbbells

Dumbbells Representatives: 10-12

10-12 Sets: 3-5

Step 1: Hold a dumbbell in each hand by your side, keep your elbows bent at your sides and engage your core.

2nd step: Either simultaneously or alternately, bend your elbows to bring the dumbbell up to your shoulders until your elbows are fully bent.

Step 3: Come back down slowly without allowing gravity to do the work.

EZ Bar Loops

Tip: Move slowly throughout the exercise (moving quickly will allow momentum to help) and keep a perfectly straight position with your shoulders back.

Step 1: Grasp a barbell with both hands, palms facing up.

2nd step: Keeping your elbows as close to your sides as possible and your core engaged, bend both elbows to bring the weight to your chest.

Step 3: Return to the starting position in a slow and controlled manner without relying on gravity.

Focus Loops

Equipment needed: Dumbbell

Dumbbell Representatives: 10-12

10-12 Sets: 3-4

Step 1: Sit on a bench with your legs apart and a dumbbell in one hand.

2nd step: Rest your elbow on your thigh so that your upper arm is perpendicular to the floor.

Step 3: Bring the weight toward your shoulder by contracting the biceps muscle on the working arm.

Step 4: Come back down slowly.

pull-ups

Pull-ups target the triceps, while this easier variation relies more on your biceps.

Step 1: Using an underhand grip (palms facing you), grasp the pull-up bar with your hands shoulder-width apart and core engaged.

2nd step: Drive your elbows toward the floor and use your biceps, shoulders, and upper back to raise your body above the bar until at least your chin clears the top of the bar.

Step 3: Slowly lower your back until your arms are fully extended.

Angled hammer curls

Equipment needed: Dumbbells

Dumbbells Representatives: 12

12 Sets: 4-5

Step 1: Adjust a bench so that it is at a 45 to 60 degree angle.

2nd step: Lie back with your arms hanging out to your sides, directly below your shoulders, holding a dumbbell so your palms face inward.

Step 3: Keeping this palm-inward position, curl your arms until the dumbbells reach your shoulders.

Step 4: Slowly lower the weights, again being careful not to let gravity do all the work.

Each of these exercises can also be included in a full body workout for even better results!

