$45 wedding dress bought in 1958 worn by four brides

In 1958, Jane Moore Snyder got married in a wedding dress she bought at the Floradora Shoppe in Morgantown, West Virginia. It cost $45.

I thought it was a royal ransom, Moore Snyder said.

But that $45 price tag equates to just $11.25 per wedding when you consider how many brides in the family the dress has adorned.

It has been worn by Moore Snyder, his daughters Melissa Mercer and Jennifer Turner, and now Turners’ daughter Claire Pierce, who married last weekend.

A 1958 catalog listing described the dress as a misty tulle long wedding dress…enhanced with luxurious Chantilly-like lace, with a V-neck.

When I got engaged, I thought I should at least try on the dress, said Pierce, 24, of Hamilton, Ohio. I thought it was a bit old-school but it was okay so I knew I really wanted to wear it. I’m glad it doesn’t have puffy sleeves.

Between appearances at weddings dating back to the Dwight D. Eisenhower administration, the dress has resided in a long white zippered bag.

He was lying flat on the floor under a bed, Moore Snyder said. Each time we have moved, it has accompanied us.

Of course, age is bound to catch up with any item of clothing after 64, even if it’s only been worn four times.

The cleaner said it was too fragile to clean, Pierce said.

She therefore wore the dress to marry Michael Jacob Pierce in Delaware, but changed her outfit after the exchange of vows but before the start of the dance. The dress and its history were displayed at the reception.

This story includes Moore Snyders’ marriage to Jimmie Moore at her grandparents’ home in 1958 (Jane married Jim Snyder after Jimmie Moores died in 2012); marriage of Melissa Mercer to Phillip Mercer in 1987; and Jennifer Turner’s marriage to Randy Turner in 1988.

Each bride added her own touches to the dress but there were no major alterations.

I think we were very lucky that it worked out for all of us when we were ready to get married, Melissa Mercer said.

My mom was sure they should let it out for me, said Jennifer Turner. But it’s closed, and I haven’t let her forget it yet.

Seeing her granddaughter in the dress was a moving experience, Moore Snyder said.

I fought back the tears but imagined containing myself to some degree. But it was very, very special.

Having once again done its duty, the dress is probably returned under a bed. No family wedding is planned in the near future, but Mercer has a grown daughter named Jane (named after her grandmother) who may be a candidate for the dress one day.

I wouldn’t expect Jane to wear it, Mercer said. But if she wanted to, that would be amazing.

