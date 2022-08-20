Moravy Mexico Spring 2023 Collection





Moravy’s philosophy is driven by his love for craftsmanship and tradition. Ivette Morn, the artistic director and founder of the brand, wanted to engage in a dialogue with the craftsmen to highlight their heritage. She says her dream, since she was 15, was to create a brand known for its classic pieces. What could be more timeless than a piece made from traditional textiles woven by local artisans?, exclaimed Morn in a behind-the-scenes interview. She brings her ideas and then lets each craftsman work their magic and craftsmanship. Although she founded her label in 2018, this collection was the first she created under this ethos, and that meant a range of prairie dresses with shearling sleeves and frilly tops. What’s interesting about Morn’s vision is how she manages to drape these textiles in an attempt to eschew the heavily geometric silhouettes that traditional Mexican clothing is known for; like a skirt with a slit created by draping the textile across the front in exquisite ruffles. While the color palette was mostly reds and purples, the use of traditional Mexican embroidery meant that a plethora of colors complemented it through patterns and details. Textiles are part of our history and traditions, Morn said. Each embroidered design has a meaning; the animals represent a specific region. In almost every look, an eagle could be seen, a nod to the city of Zacatepec in the state of Oaxaca where it is revered as a Nagual their protector. At Moravy, jackets are a signature piece, and although there were only two clean versions on the catwalk, the couture idea was always present on a structured waistcoat and a bustier top, both associated with vaporous tulle skirts. The closing look, a plunging neckline dress with short ruffled sleeves, perfectly captured the romantic fantasy Morn had as a teenager; both enchanting and enduring.

