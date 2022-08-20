Beyonce shows off her busty chest in a sexy black dress with bra cutouts in new racy Instagram photos

Beyonce wowed her 273 million Instagram followers on Friday as she took to the app with a new post.

The 40-year-old powerhouse put a modern twist on the classic little black dress by wearing one with bra cutouts.

The mum-of-three showed off underboob as she flashed her busty bosom in the Nensi Dojaka mini dress.

She paired the edgy look with a pair of black rectangle-shaped sunglasses.

Her golden blonde tresses extended well below her fitted waist in a bone-straight style laid out with a precise center part.

Beyonce – full name Beyonc Giselle Knowles-Carter – showed off her voluptuous curves in the skintight number.

The item featured sheer long sleeves before extending into a bra with subtle gathers and a solid, textured bottom half.

The post came in the form of Instagram’s Reels feature and was recorded by his song PURE/HONEY from his latest album Renaissance.

The lyrics of the track feature a repeated expletive, which the singer shyly referenced with her purse.

The black and white accessory has been styled to look like a license plate and read “Texas” across the top, a nod to its original state.

Mrs. Carter’s bedazzled bag read ‘c—-‘ in block black letters and was crossed out with a single rhinestone red line.

Along with the head-turning dress, the performer also showed off her legs in sheer pantyhose with cutouts that mimicked those in her dress.

She bared her thighs in large oval openings, and the outfit was punctuated with black strappy shoes.

Through the sheer stockings, a shiny red pedicure was visible, which matched her long, almond-shaped nails.

Always artsy, Beyonce’s reel featured multiple photos flashing in sync to the music with special effects.

Bey – who shares ten-year-old Blue Ivy and five-year-old twins Sir and Rumi with husband Jay-Z – said nothing in her caption.

Her loyal fans still liked the post more than 760,000 times in the first two hours it was shared and flooded the comments section.

In some snaps, the songwriter pulled back her dark undertones to reveal her full makeup look.

She looked typically gorgeous with a subtle presentation of arched brows, fluttery lashes and rosy dusted cheeks.

To complete the look, a glossy lip gloss highlighted her full and shapely pout.

Beyonce also treated her longtime fans to some snaps of Michelle Williams, who shot to fame with her in girl group Destiny’s Child.

Michelle and Beyonce, who formed Destiny’s Child alongside Kelly Rowland, matched their sleek black ensembles.

The post comes about a month after the lauded musician released her seventh studio album.

She celebrated the project with a star-studded launch party held at New York’s Edition Hotel in Times Square.

Renaissance debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 album chart, marking the best-selling week by a female artist this year and the second-best selling of the year.

All seven of Carter’s solo albums, beginning with Dangerously in Love in 2003, debuted at number one on the charts.