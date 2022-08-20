Alia Bhatt Wows Makeup-Free Fans in Blue Dress: ‘SOTY’s Shanaya’ | Bollywood

Alia Bhatt is expecting her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor and not just the actor, even the paparazzi are paying attention around her as she is spotted in the city. On Friday, Alia was seen leaving the Dharma Productions office in a no-makeup look, baggy blue dress and shoes, paired with a white jacket. The actor walked cautiously to his car, and the paparazzi also maintained a safe distance from her. Read also : Ranbir Kapoor jokes about Alia Bhatt’s weight in live video

While a paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of Alia, the actor’s fans couldn’t share their views on it. The video showed Alia posing in front of a shuttered door to the Dharma office, telling a paparazzi to be careful as her car pulls up to the door. The photographers also told her, aaram se jaiye (please go now carefully),” as they stood a few feet away from her while clicking her.

One fan wrote, “She’s always adorable with the porridge. She’s gorgeous.” One fan commented on her look, Shanaya from #soty that’s it. Another wrote, She looks so fresh. Another fan wrote, awww she is so pretty. Many also wrote, So Sweet.

Alia is currently promoting her upcoming film, Brahmastra, with Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji. However, they are not doing everything for the promotions yet. They were recently asked about the same thing and Alia replied: We will (promote the film widely). If you’re asking why we’re not phailoed (spread) everywhere right now, our goal is but Ranbir made a joke saying, Well, I can see someone phailoed, hinting at the baby bump d ‘alia. He quickly made it clear that it was just a joke.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is Alia and Ranbir’s first film together and had taken several years to make. After several delays, it hits theaters on September 9 and is the first in Ayan’s own fantasy trilogy. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna play pivotal roles in the film.