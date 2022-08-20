Untangled Rayon: Fashion’s Most Confusing Fiber Has a Dark Past but a Hopeful Future | Fashion

Rayon is a silky soft fabric that is perhaps the most confusing of all textiles. It is sometimes called viscose, modal, lyocell, tencel, acetate or bamboo. It tends to be denser and more fluid than cotton or linen, but even that depends on how it was extracted and spun.

The best way to understand rayon is to think of it as an umbrella term for textiles made from cellulose, the building block of most plants. It can be extracted from straw, cotton waste and other natural materials, but in the case of rayon, it comes mainly from the pulp of pine, eucalyptus or beech wood.

It is often marketed as an eco-friendly fiber because it is made from natural and renewable materials (trees). But, like many durable materials, there are some dark clouds over its credentials.

According to the nonprofit Canopy, 200 million trees are felled every year to make textiles. Of the 6.5 million metric tons of rayon produced each year, nearly half comes from old growth and endangered forests.

Forests are integral to the fight against global warming because carbon is stored in the woody biomass of tree trunks and branches, as well as in the roots, shrubs and soil that make up the forest floor. Given the immense beauty of forests and the plants, animals and birds they harbor, the link between rayon and deforestation is a particularly sad truth and one of fashion’s best-disguised secrets.

Amanda Carr, senior campaign manager for CanopyStyle, says that in this forest fabric supply chain, it’s possible to direct investments toward solutions and away from problems. It’s like standing on the edge of a cliff and having the option of building a fence up above rather than a hospital down below.

According to Canopy, 200 million trees are felled every year to make textiles (no matter how beautiful). Photograph: Getty Images

Hazardous waste turned the water in the river dark red

Rayon production has approximately doubled over the past three decades and its percentage of the global fiber market continues to grow (in 2019 it was 6.4%). Carr says Canopy is working to ensure that this growth is not facilitated by further deforestation. Their work is at least partially responsible for the many fashion brands describing their rayon, viscose or modal products as FSC or PEFC certified, meaning they come from a sustainably managed forest or plantation.

The carbon footprint of rayon is further complicated by the process of turning wood into textiles. Unlike cotton, wool or silk, which come out of nature smooth, elastic and ready to be spun, turning a tree into fabric can be very toxic to workers and the environment.

Rayon also has ties to some of the world’s darkest stories. In the middle of World War II, the Nazis forced prisoners to work in rayon factories. There are accounts of chemicals (sulphuric acid) burning holes in their uniforms, causing injuries wherever they touched the skin, while the emissions caused neurological side effects such as blindness and psychosis.

These problems have persisted into the 21st century. A 2017 report from the Foundation of Changing Markets found visible and very odorous pollution at production sites in India belonging to the Aditya Birla group, the largest producer of viscose in the world.

The hazardous waste had turned the water in the river dark red; an independent lab test found the air had 125 times the level of carbon disulfide recommended by the WHO; the surrounding villages had no access to drinking water and, in an alarming case, 60 villagers fell seriously ill and lost the ability to walk. Aditya Birla Group denied that these issues were related to their operations.

However, similar issues have been reported across China and other parts of India and Indonesia, and the problems are not limited to just one company.

The Changing Markets Foundation report made several recommendations on how to make viscose rayon production more sustainable, with a focus on air pollution, water pollution, solid waste disposal , energy sources, energy consumption and worker health and safety. The foundation suggested implementing closed-loop manufacturing to ensure waste chemicals are recovered and recycled where possible, and exhaust air is condensed and captured to recover sulfur emissions from carbon and reuse it.

By 2020, Aditya Birla Group has announced that it has set a target for all of its manufacturing sites to be EU BAT compliant and verified by the end of 2022.

Kathleen Rademan, director of the innovation platform at Fashion for Good, says the manufacturers responsible for 50% of the world’s viscose production are committed to producing responsibly. She cites Spinnova and Infinited Fiber Company as examples of companies implementing chemical management best practices. Lenzing, one of the world’s largest producers of viscose, trademarked Tencel, which is also manufactured using closed-loop processes.

Art deco pattern for fabric. The challenge is to make it more sustainable. Photography: MaryliaDesign/Getty Images/iStockphoto

The report concluded that viscose has the potential to be a sustainable fiber if production is improved; alongside responsible sourcing of raw materials.

Voluntary certifications are not enough

So what do responsibly sourced raw materials look like? Certifications are widely seen as good, if imperfect, tools for setting standards in different countries for responsible forest management. Most importantly, they guarantee traceability to ensure that the source of the rayon was not an old growth or endangered forest.

Emphasizing that trees and forests are an important aid against global warming, Carr says Canopy’s priority is to ensure that no supply of viscose rayon occurs in old-growth or growing forests. of disappearance.

But she notes that certifications are limited by scale. Each is applied from a local perspective, and often ecological considerations or planetary needs require a more global or regional perspective. That’s not the kind of planning that voluntary certifications enforced by individual companies accomplish, she says.

The next step is to find supply solutions to completely replace fiber from forests.

Theoretically, all natural fabrics and even agricultural waste could be regenerated into viscose rayon. Photography: Tetiana Garkusha/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Turning old textiles into new

Any plant-based material can potentially serve as a source of cellulose and be dissolved to make fibers, so theoretically all natural fabrics and even agricultural waste could be regenerated into viscose rayon.

According to Textile Exchange, the market share of recycled cellulose fibers is very low, but lots of ongoing research and development means that it is expected to increase significantly in the coming years. Recent technological advances have made it possible to convert some textile waste into new materials.

The process can be much more efficient than converting trees due to the high cellulose content of some fibers, such as cotton. According to Canopy, it takes an average of 2.53 tons of trees to create 1 ton of viscose pulp, but it only takes about 1 ton of recycled cotton or rayon to make 1 ton of viscose pulp. Given this, says Rademan, it makes more sense to try to add value to the resources we already have through textile-to-textile recycling instead of relying on virgin resources like trees.

Given the amount of textile waste sent to landfill every second, the idea that we can transform old textiles into new textiles with performance properties superior to synthetics is extremely interesting. Viscose feels better on the body than synthetics; it breathes against the skin and has no complicated relationship with oil or sweat, which makes it more comfortable to wear. And it doesn’t spill plastic microfibers into the waterways with every wash.

While we are at the beginning of these solutions, with large-scale infrastructure needed for collection, sorting and recycling, innovators are already operating in this field. The Lenzings Refibra line consists of approximately 30% recycled cotton.

Seattle-based company Evrnu launched a fabric called NuCycle, made from recycled textile waste in April this year. And in May, fast fashion giant Inditex invested 100 million in Infinited Fiber, a Finnish startup that also creates fabrics from textile waste.

Sundressed. Photography: Black Inc.

Despite a dark and complex history of viscose rays, which in many ways extends to the present, it could have a hopeful future.

If we can eliminate trees and forests from its supply, replace them with textile waste, and further innovate production to be closed-loop and non-toxic, viscose rayon could truly earn the eco-friendly reputation it has already been given.