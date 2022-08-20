Meghan Markle’s Most Spectacular Award Ceremony Fashion Moments To Date

Since her marriage to the royal family, Meghan Markle has launched a range of spectacular fashion looks while attending award ceremonies around the world.

Aware of the importance placed on fashion by the press and public, Meghan has in the past prided herself on not using the services of a stylist, but rather an agency that is clear and thoughtful about her physical appearance.

Although Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, may have stepped down as full-time working members of the royal family in March 2020 and moved with their young family to the United States, the couple have maintained their strong relationship. with a number of charitable causes, many including hosting the annual awards ceremonies which the couple have attended.

In August, it was announced that Harry and Meghan would be making their first visit to the UK since Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June to attend two charity events, including the 2022 WellChild Awards. of their trip, the couple will also travel to Germany to mark the one-year milestone to the 2023 Invictus Games.

Ahead of their much-anticipated return to Britain, Newsweek takes a look at a selection of the most spectacular fashion moments from Meghan’s awards show to date.

WellChild Award, September 4, 2018

One of the first awards ceremonies Meghan attended as a member of the Royal Family was organized by the WellChild charity for seriously ill children. Harry is the patron of the charity and has attended the awards for several years, since marrying Meghan by his side.

For the 2018 event, Meghan wore a sleek black pantsuit by Altuzarra inspired by a traditional men’s tuxedo. To accessorize, the Duchess wore a sequin clutch by Stella McCartney and wore minimal jewelry highlighted by a pair of pearl and diamond earrings, believed to have been a gift from Queen Elizabeth II.

Australian Geographic Society Award, October 26, 2018

During their royal tour of the South Pacific five months after their wedding, Harry and Meghan attended the Australian Geographic Society awards ceremony in Sydney. Both passionate about environmental causes, the Sussexes congratulated the recipients of the awards who were recognized for their achievements in the fields of adventure and conservation.

Meghan opted for a dramatic cocktail dress to wear for the occasion designed by Oscar de la Renta in white tulle with an overlay of black appliques with birds silhouetted throughout.

The Fashion Awards, December 10, 2018

The British Fashion Awards are a highlight of the UK industry calendar held at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Princess Diana was present at the 1989 ceremony and her daughter-in-law Meghan followed suit 29 years later.

The awards honored the designer of Meghan’s wedding dress, Clare Waight Keller, who is the artistic director of Parisian fashion house Givenchy. For the occasion, Meghan wore a black silk dress with an asymmetrical neckline designed by Waight Keller which accentuated her developing pregnancy.

Endeavor Fund Award, February 7, 2019

The Endeavor Fund awards are another organization that has a strong association with Harry and Meghan, with the couple attending the ceremony in 2019 and 2020, the latter being among the last of their engagements before stepping down as senior royals.

At the 2019 event, Meghan wore another custom Givenchy creation which included a floor-length black skirt with a striking slit and an elegant white blouse cut to reveal an unusual neckline. With this look, the Duchess paired Aquazzura’s “Rendez Vous” high heels.

WellChild Award, October 15, 2019

For the 2019 WellChild Awards, Meghan opted for a look that was toned down but had a strong emotional connection. The royal wore the forest green PAROSH dress which she debuted for her engagement interview with Harry in November 2017.

With the dress, Meghan teamed a camel mid-calf coat from Sentaler that she had previously worn for Christmas with the Queen, and also carried a mini tortoiseshell handbag from Montunas.

Endeavor Fund Award, March 5, 2020

The Endeavor Fund awards in 2020 came during the Sussexes’ last round of official engagements before they retire as senior royals and as such public interest in the event increased.

Several iconic images of the couple were taken on the night of the awards show as photographers’ flashlights highlighted the pouring rain which was juxtaposed brilliantly against Meghan’s bold blue dress.

The bodycon dress was made by pop-star turned fashion designer, Victoria Beckham and was elegantly styled with matching accessories, including a marbled Stella McCartney clutch.

Intrepid Valor Awards, November 10, 2021

For the first high-profile awards event since the 2020 COVID pandemic, Meghan, alongside Prince Harry, attended the Intrepid Valor Awards ahead of Veterans Day honoring the bravery of service personnel in the performance of their duties. functions.

For the event, Meghan wore a stunning red silk evening gown designed by Wes Gordon for Carolina Herrera. The deep red color was reminiscent of the poppy, a symbol of remembrance of those who died for their country, worn across Europe each November.

NAACP Image Awards, February 26, 2022

As recipients of the prestigious President’s Award, Harry and Meghan attended the NAACP Image Awards in California in February 2022. For the event, Meghan wore a custom evening gown in shades of blue designed by Christopher John Rogers, a favorite designer of Michelle Obama and Adele.

Along with the outfit, Meghan wore a pair of glittering Aquazzura “Celeste” heeled sandals and her jewelery included a sapphire and gold bracelet that once belonged to Princess Diana.