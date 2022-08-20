No-fuss fashion is coming to Bangalore, courtesy of S&N





More than two decades after the launch of the brand, Shantnu & Nikhil finally set foot in namma ooru to expand their commercial presence. The designers behind the eponymous brand have just launched S&N, a luxury gateway brand that has found its first home in Bengaluru at Phoenix Market City. In September, another store will open in Vittal Mallya Road. S&N is nothing but a ripple effect of Shantnu & Nikhil, says half of the design duo, Shantnu Mehra, who was in Bengaluru recently for the launch of the stores. S&N is primarily a menswear brand with 70% of offerings aimed at men, with the remainder going to womenswear and solutions via accessories, respectively. If the parent brand is all about formal wear, S&N keeps it festive. There is a sense of contemporary ethnicity that meets Indo-Western influences. Party wear isn’t just limited to weddings. It could be for anything a birthday, anniversary or a board meeting, says Shantnu of the new label, which launched in 2020 in Delhi. Known for being deemed anti-trend in their designs, the brothers also adopt the same policy in conceptualizing S&N as a label. Calling the bridge to luxury segment uncharted territory in India, Shantnu believes that while most international brands have established a ground rule on what the bridge to luxury is, no Indian designer has been able to. hitting that sweet spot, to this day. Either it’s at the forefront of the fashion food chain with couture, or it’s getting too mainstream. Nothing fits in the belly, he adds. And that’s exactly what S&N aims to capture. For example, the fashion shirts they sell start at 8,000. Prices may be watered down from the parent brand (price on request) but the in-store experience, Shantnu promises, is not. The Shantnu & Nikhil line always runs through the interiors with the golden, gray, dark hues and matte color palette. Our sales leaders are more like stylists giving you solutions on which brooch will go with a shirt, which shoes are right for you, which colors mix well, etc. While the design philosophy has remained constant, the business side of things has seen a few changes. In 2019, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL) acquired a stake in Shantnu & Nikhil, which then gave the brand wings to fly with a stronger supply chain for sourcing, manufacturing and distribution. The one thing the designers were sure about in this partnership? Design before commerce, always. There is no loss of creative freedom. In fact, we had the opportunity to incubate better ideas. For starters, S&N introduces a different market segment that the brand can tap into. In addition to physical stores, there is also a direct-to-consumer digital channel. While the parent brand focuses on formal wear, S&N offers something for attendees, whether at weddings or parties, with a collection of statement shirts, signature draped kurtas, evening jackets, draped vests , sherwanis, saree dresses, corsets, etc. The couture brand is also undergoing a revamp in some stores, where the model becomes more hybrid, housing both S&N and the parent brand under one roof. Also on the drawing board? Hybrid stores in Dubai, London and New York. In India, S&N, which currently has eight outlets, will see five more this year, including Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Raipur, Jodhpur and Delhi NCR. 2023 would also see an expansion into Tier II cities. Online, the brand plans to start shipping worldwide from August 15. More than two decades strong, the brand is racing straight ahead, already laying the seeds for the next generation of Gen Z patrons. Millennials are the biggest spenders, but you can’t ignore the Gen-Z vibe. Some of our shoots and campaigns focus on them because at some point they will become millennials and inclusion has to start somewhere. Maybe the launch of S&N in Bengaluru is also part of this incubation to invite more customers to the brand. In Delhi or Mumbai, fashion is larger than life, but Bengaluru gives you a cool vibe, Shantnu says, explaining why they’ve never opened their flagship tailoring store here before. The consumption of expensive products, especially fashion and clothing, is not the dynamic of this city. That’s why S&N can make the right noise here. Its minimalist, easy to wear and its fashion without being fussy.

