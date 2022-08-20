Swimsuits under $35 that could upgrade any outfit

As summer styles continue to fly off the shelves, swimwear is also trending for the season’s final beach days and tropical getaways. While this particular garment is usually worn for skin protection and modesty, it can also be instantly upgraded or easily coordinated with your outfit. Plus, the versatility of multifunctional beachwear is an added bonus for those who want to travel light.

Available in a variety of styles, colors, patterns and lengths, swimsuits can be worn in many ways, whether paired with your favorite one or two piece or as an actual outfit. While there is the classic shirt dress, camo styles have evolved into cool knit dresses, oversized shirts, and trendy pants or skirts.

Whether your warm-weather plans involve a day at the beach or a pool-to-bar hangout, these versatile and stylish pieces will enhance any outfit. Check out our NYLON-approved swimsuit covers under $35, below.

This crochet mini dress has received over 6,000 reviews for being a cute, comfy cover-up to wear all day in the sun, and even cuter with a beach hat.

Slip on this printed wrap dress, which has over 4,000 reviews, which has a deep V-neckline and an elastic waistband for a ripped look.

This swimsuit cover-up can be worn open or off the shoulder with a bikini or shorts for a 90s vibe. Many reviewers mentioned that it has become their summer staple. I think it will be mine too! said a buyer on Amazon. I can see myself wearing it as a dress, a cover up, an open blouse over denim shorts with a top, or even long skinny jeans.

The side slits on this white mesh beach dress enhance any look, whether you’re wearing cute flat sandals or strappy heels. With over 1,000 reviews and a rating close to five stars, this style is a worthwhile investment. Better than expected! I love the split leg! Soft material! said one reviewer.

In a gorgeous turquoise (as well as a variety of other colours), this fringed blanket has three-quarter sleeves and is the perfect length to pair with your favorite bottoms for extra coverage. I love my new Cupshe blanket, one reviewer noted. It’s lightweight, super soft, and I get compliments everywhere I go!

With 45 different options to choose from, including eye-catching embroidered lace designs, you’re bound to look stylish and be super comfy in this versatile kaftan beach dress. Bought this as a blanket for a recent trip to the Caribbean, but it’s nice enough to wear as a long dress for dinner, one reviewer said.

This cover-up blouse comes in 45 different styles, which you can wear buttoned up or with a loose bow in the front to cover up your bikini top. Add a pair of jeans for a late-night summer walk. This nearly five-star rated top has nearly 2,000 reviews.

This classic swimsuit has wide short sleeves for breathable and comfortable wear. With a tie at the waist to emphasize the curves, it can be worn as a tunic or alone as a dress. This is a lightweight, slightly sheer swimsuit cover that air/sun dry quickly. The fluid design is VERY nice in the ocean breeze, noted one reviewer.

This semi-sheer wrap skirt comes in multiple lengths, from mini to floor-length, which just happens to be our top pick. The tie waist detail creates a sleek silhouette, along with a revealing slit, and with over 12,000 reviews, this swim cover up is a worthy purchase. I really liked this scarf because it was the perfect length and the perfect fit, said a reviewer who gave the skirt five stars.

This sheer, printed cover-up has an open front to show off your swimsuit, but can also be paired with a dress for the ultimate layered beach or pool look. Whatever you decide, reviewers agree that it’s an easy way to casually enhance any look. I can’t say how much I love this cover. I wear it over my bathing suit, shorts and a tank top and even over a short summer dress or a black romper. He looks great with them all, one customer said.

This muslin blanket has over 3,000 reviews and a rating of 4.5. Due to its material, style and length, it can also be worn in many versatile ways, such as a dress, a skirt and even a scarf. I’m really happy with it. It’s transparent but not too transparent so I still feel comfortable walking on/around the beach/pool/boat, said one reviewer.

Several reviewers gave this mesh beach dress five star reviews saying it made them feel like a model. This ultra-sheer cover-up is also perfect with high-waisted jeans and heels for a night out with friends.

With over 16,000 reviews and a four-star rating, this cropped tank dress comes in a comfy stretchy material and flirty tassel detailing along the hem. One reviewer said: I plan to wear it on an upcoming trip, not only to cover up a bathing suit, but also for a night out on the town one evening.

This flowy crochet detailed waist cover up has adjustable front ties and forms a deep V neckline and open bottom so you can always show off your swimsuit. It was very light and breathable. It fits true to size and the quality of the material is amazing, said one reviewer.

With a button closure, this casual swimsuit hits just above the knee and can easily be worn alone with flip flops or heels. It’s versatile, so it can also be tucked into denim shorts for a ferry ride and a day exploring Isla Mujeres, one reviewer wrote.

If you’re looking for a full coverage bottom to enhance your beach look, these beach pants, adorned with tiny pom poms along the side opening, are a fun and festive choice for your next getaway.

This simple crochet tank dress has a deep scoop neckline silhouette and drawstrings at the sides to adjust the length and add an on-trend ruffle detail. The feel was so smooth and you feel like a million bucks with it, one reviewer said.