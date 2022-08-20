Associate designer, male profession at FIGS





FIGS is looking for an Associate Designer to join our design team. The ideal candidate is passionate about designing ridiculously comfortable medical apparel for modern medical professionals. This role is a unique opportunity to be incredibly creative while collaborating and working with members of a cross-functional team. This role reports to the Men’s Design Director. Our ideal candidate is creative, passionate about uniforms and workwear, highly organized, transparent with processes, a serial problem solver and a strong communicator. What you will do: Collaborates with the design team to research and create new concepts, ideas and inspirational references each season.

Executes designs with strong flat technical sketching ability in Illustrator.

Create and maintain design boards and slides for color, trims and inspiration

Update BOMs for assigned styles from development to production.

Ensures all CADs are up to date and archived documentation is managed.

Owns and manages all Linesheets and Line Review updates and sends them to the team on a weekly basis.

Proficiency in Centric or other product line management software (preferred)

Communicates development needs to the PD team and assists with sourcing and material selection for production.

Takes detailed notes during meetings and presentations led by senior team members.

Attend fittings by taking notes and promptly updating sketches and technical packs.

Supports the development of new trims based on FIGS brand guidelines for each season.

Master Illustrator, Indesign and Excel. Procreate and Google Apps are a bonus. Qualifications: At least 3-5 years of experience in clothing design, preferably with at least 2 years of experience in designing men’s clothing.

Bachelor’s or associate’s degree preferred.

Solid understanding of the design process and product construction (e.g. finishes, fabrics, hardware, stitching, etc.)

Ability to think in 3 dimensions and visualize from sample to sample.

Demonstrated skills in time management and vital communication.

Ability to work in a very fast paced environment and possess specific categories.

Ability to multi-task and be highly organized.

Can demonstrate documented and organizational skills. Other essentials: Positive and go-getter attitude!

Proven work ethic and integrity and ability to work in a team

Business spirit

Outdoor activities or hobbies encouraged.

Desire to excel and grow with FIGS

100% Awesome. Like our scrubs A little about us… The medical apparel industry is antiquated, highly fragmented and, until FIGS, was solely driven by low cost suppliers offering a limited selection of poor quality products sold by third party distributors. FIGS is revolutionizing the medical apparel industry by creating the world’s highest quality medical apparel and selling directly to healthcare professionals through our branded e-commerce site. The foundation of FIGS is product quality, and we relentlessly focus on three key areas: fabric, fit and function. We have developed our proprietary performance-oriented fabric technology to meet the demands of the medical profession. FIGS’ Technical Collection fabric is wrinkle-resistant, moisture-wicking, lightweight, breathable and offers four-way stretch. Our designs are bespoke, sophisticated and innovative, incorporating features such as yoga belts, smart storage (pockets, zippers, hidden pockets) and inspirational sayings inside each garment that appeal to healthcare professionals. modern. By delivering a branded, customer-centric online shopping experience, we are changing the way healthcare professionals buy their workwear. Through our website, social media, and participation in medical conferences and events, we have built a strong following within the medical community and a meaningful connection with our customers, allowing us to understand their needs and ensure that FIGS is continuously improving and innovating. . FIGS’ Threads for Threads initiative is at the heart of our mission. FIGS has donated hundreds of thousands of scrubs to healthcare providers in need around the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessoffashion.com/careers/job/218627/associate-designer-men-s/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos