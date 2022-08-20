Why is Say Yes to the Dress Season 21 Episode 7 not airing this week? New release date and more

TLC say yes to the dress has been a fan-favorite series for over a decade. The show first premiered in 2007 and featured brides who entered Kleinfeld. After years of airing every Saturday night, the acclaimed reality series has been given a new air date.

say yes to the dress will now air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET, instead of Saturdays.

In recent years, the show has garnered its multitude of followers over many seasons. Since the series aired 20 seasons ago, hundreds of brides have walked through the doors looking for that special dress to walk down the aisle.

Instead of Say yes to the dress, the channel will air a different show on Saturday

Episode 7 of say yes to the dress airs August 22 only on TLC. Instead of the popular reality series, TLC will air 90 Day Fiancé: First Look: Get and Rumble Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Although no preview has been released for the upcoming Episode 7, the official synopsis talks about surprising a bride at her workplace.

Title America: ring that bell, the official synopsis of episode 7 of say yes to the dress bed:

“After shocking a bride at work, Randy struggles with the famous local cuisine. Bria has regrets for those around her, and Randell can finally wear her custom Hayley Paige jumpsuit down the aisle.”

Here’s a quick recap of what happened last week on Say yes to the dress, Episode 6

After being on the air for twenty seasons, the cast of say yes to the dress walked down memory lane, reflecting on the first season and the start of the series.

Title Twenty fucking seasons! the episode featured Randy as well as past and present members of the Kleinfeld family reunited to look back on some of the show’s most memorable moments. They were also shocked by a particular surprise which caused them to get emotional.