25 best joggers for men to relax and work out in 2022
Fall is right around the corner and it’s time to revamp your wardrobe with some tried-and-true basics. Joggers are such a versatile piece in a man’s wardrobe and can be worn from the gym to the workplace and everywhere in between. Whether you’re looking for a pair of classic black joggers for everyday wear or golf pants for a weekend on the course, we’ve got you covered.
Knowing what you are looking for makes shopping much easier and less stressful. Denim joggers are a fashion-forward piece that can be worn in a casual work setting or for a night out with friends, while loose fleece joggers are more for lounging. While all joggers can easily be dressed up or down, there are so many fabrics and materials to choose from that we’ve made it easy for you and divided everything into categories.
Looking for a wardrobe refresh? Keep scrolling for the 25 best joggers for men for all occasions.
Best Joggers for Men
Everlane The Sweatpants, $78 at Everlane
We love a piece that works overtime and these track pants do just that (available in five colors!). Wear it to the couch with a cozy sweatshirt and dress up for dinner with a tailored suit coat.
Men’s Under Armor UA Sportstyle Elite Joggers, $79.99 at Under Armor
Stay fashionable at the gym with Under Armour’s elite athletic joggers. UA Storm technology repels water to keep you dry during the toughest workouts.
Bonobos The Homestretch Jogger, $99 at Bonobos
Designed for everyday wear, it will be hard to match the comfort of these athletic joggers for men.
Adidas Adicolor Classics 3-Stripe Pants, $60 at Adidas
Logomania called and we answered. Iconic Adidas, step out in these classic three-stripe pants available in five vibrant colors.
Fabletics The One Jogger, $84.95 at Fabletics
Lightweight and built for performance, nylon joggers are perfect for the in-between times between summer and fall.
Best Fleece Joggers for Men
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Joggers, $110 at Nike
We’re swooning over the chic color blocking of these Nike track pants. Welcome fall in style in these men’s Nike joggers available in a variety of colors from neutrals to brights.
Lululemon GridLiner Fleece Jogger, $128 at Lululemon
Lululemon can’t go wrong when it comes to quality products for the man on the go. The GridLiner Fleece Jogger gives you the feel of warm, comfortable sweatpants while providing sweat-wicking control when you’re on the go or at the gym. Additionally, this specific fabric has been treated with anti-odor zinc to stop the growth of odor-causing bacteria.
Adidas Studio Lounge Fleece Pants, $60 at Adidas
Lounge around in style in these super soft fleece pants from adidas. Wear with a crew neck or matching hoodie for an ultra-cool athleisure look.
Amazon Essentials Men’s Fleece Jogger Pants, $21.80 at Amazon
You can’t go wrong with a classic jogger for under $25. Lined with fleece to keep you warm, you’ll feel like you’re wearing pajamas all day.
Men’s VRST Classic Fleece Jogger, $60 at Dick’s Sporting Goods
How can you say no to these delicious purple pants? Trending for fall, dress up these classic fleece joggers with a flannel button down shirt and pea coat.
Richer Poorer Fleece Joggers, $76 at Nordstrom
These olive-coloured fleece joggers are new to Nordstrom and pair perfectly with a matching crew neck.
Best Cargo Joggers for Men
7 For All Mankind Cargo Jogger, $174 at 7 For All Mankind
For a dressier jogger, opt for a cargo style. These utility-style pants from 7 For All Mankind are made from water-repellent, wrinkle-resistant fabric and are machine washable. Where do we sign?
Adidas Originals Ozworld Cargo Joggers, $100 at Nordstrom
The Ozworld cargo joggers are part of Adidas’ new digital universe. Made from 100% recycled polyester, these joggers take your streetwear to the next level.
ASOS Design Oversized Cargo Pocket Cotton Joggers, $40 at Nordstrom
ASOS Design never misses the mark. These cotton joggers can be worn day and night seamlessly. Wear it with an oversized t-shirt during the day and dress up with a bomber jacket for dinner and drinks.
Old Navy Tapered Cargo Joggers, $34.99 at Old Navy
Old Navy is a one-stop-shop for all your fall essentials. These tapered cargo joggers are a perfect addition to your joggers collection.
Nike Sportswear Repeat Fleece Cargo Pants, $70 at Nike
Nike can’t go wrong when it comes to activewear and these fleece cargo pants are no exception. A relaxed fit offers comfort and ease and a large pocket can hold all your essentials.
Best Denim Joggers for Men
Elevenparis Cargo Pocket Denim Joggers, $150 at Nordstrom
It’s time to swap your skinny jeans for denim joggers. Get the denim look without the stiff, stiff feel with the cargo pocket denim joggers from Elevenparis.
Nana Judy Cotton Denim Joggers, $100 at Neiman Marcus
These faded cotton denim joggers instantly elevate your style.
Aeropostale Premium Air Denim Joggers, $54.95 at Aeropostale
Help the environment in style with Aéropostale’s Air Denim Joggers. Made from a fabric with CiCLO technology which allows plastic-based fibers to behave more like natural fibers.
H&M Hybrid Regular Tapered Joggers, $39.99 at H&M
What’s better than four pockets? Five. Keep your wallet, phone and keys easily accessible in these tapered denim joggers. Wear it with a long sleeve waffle crew neck for an effortlessly chic fit.
Best Golf Joggers for Men
Lululemon ABC Jogger WovenAir, $128 at Lululemon
Designed for the man on the move, this classic tapered fit will keep you well-formed on and off the course.
BALEAF Men’s Golf Joggers, $35.99 at Amazon
If you’re looking for a more fitted jogger, this one’s for you. Available in a variety of colors, you can stock up for the season.
Nike Dri-FIT Repel Slim Fit 5-Pocket Golf Pants, $95 at Nike
Stand out on the course in the Dri-FIT Repel 5-pocket golf pants from Nike. Formal enough for a dress code and comfortable enough for 18 holes.
J. Crew Factory Tech Joggers with Zip Cuffs, $59.99 at J. Crew Factory
We love the attention to detail and the zipped cuffs on these joggers add a bit of Spice up.
Granfee Men’s Casual Joggers, $22.99 at Amazon
The perfect pants to wear to 9 holes in the morning, to a business meeting in the afternoon and to drink in the evening.
Next, the best men’s shoes to wear with shorts!
