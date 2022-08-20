Fashion Square Mall will go on sale Monday. Here’s how the auction can go

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI If an investor wins the online auction to buy Fashion Square Mall, the public may not know the fate of the indoor malls until late September.

The online auction for the Saginaw Township property, which remains open for business, start at noon on Monday, August 22according to event management officials.

With the auction due to close on Wednesday, August 24, officials representing the malls’ current owners said the resulting deal could close up to 30 days later. An auction winner must sign a purchase and sale agreement by Thursday, August 25. The legal transactions necessary to conclude such an agreement must be concluded by Friday, September 23.

Investors interested in participating in the auction must bid at least $2.3 million.

If the auction ends without a qualified bid or if the auction winner fails to complete the sale, mall owner Wells Fargo will continue to operate the mall, officials said.

Southfield-based real estate company NAI Farbman will be one of the online auction managers, along with Ten-X, a real estate company based in Irvine, Calif.

Former New York-based Great Neck mall owner Namdar Realty Group in 2020 defaulted on $34.8 million in mortgage debt owed to Wells Fargo, setting up the lending giant to foreclose property last year as part of a foreclosure auction.

Last year, NAI Farbman officials said the company plans to put the property up for auction in 2022 on behalf of Wells Fargo. Now, that auction date is approaching.

If an investor acquires the mall for the entry-level bid of $2.3 million, it will represent a significantly cheaper purchase than previous Fashion Square Mall acquisitions.

In January 2001, Chattanooga-based CBL & Associates Property Inc. purchased the complex along with 20 other regional shopping centers and two shopping centers from the malls’ original developer, Cleveland-based Richard E. Jacobs Group Inc., for $1.2 billion.

The mall was sold in July 2016 to Namdar Realty Group along with The Lakes in Muskegon for a total price of $66.5 million, including the assumption of a $38.2 million loan secured by Fashion Square Mall.

The entire 529,944 square foot mall is not available for sale this time around.

While most of the stores in the 100-unit mall are tenants, Macys has its own box there.

Sears also had its own box in the northernmost corner of the facility, although the store closed in 2019. Hoffman Estates, Ill.-based Transformco, which now owns Sears and its former space in the mall, hired Stokas Bieri Real Estate to sell the former Sears unit. . The property remains for sale.

Fashion Square Mall opened on October 4, 1972, when shoppers first walked through the doors of the establishment built on 71 acres of farmland.

At the time, anchor tenants JCPenney and Sears were the site’s main attractions. Other inaugural retailers included Town & Country Fashions, William C. Wiechmann Co., Bintz Sports, Carter Shop, Seitners, Alfanos Stride Rite and Taits Hobby Shop.

Fashion Square Mall swelled with customers during the mall boom that helped define American culture in the 1970s and 80s. In turn, the mall fueled a starving commercial district in Saginaw Township, attracting growth businesses on the Bay and Tittabawassee roads in those early decades.

In 1993, a new food court was added, allowing customers to feed themselves during long sessions spent browsing the stores.

Eight years later, the facility underwent a $10 million facelift that applied a 21st-century shine to its 1970s-built bodywork.

However, foot traffic has been declining over the past few decades, both due to declining populations in regions and the shift in consumer shopping habits towards online stores.

Learn more about MLive:

Ojibway Island restrictions are always a sore point; Saginaw leaders stand firm on policy

Saginaw obtains recognition from international groups for its 2021 financial report

Community centres, housing and groceries: the group proposes investments of $28 million in Saginaw