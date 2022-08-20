Keyontae Johnson resumes college career at K-State





GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Former Florida forward Keyontae Johnson, who collapsed in a game in December 2020 and hasn’t played since, is heading to Kansas State to resume his college career. Johnson made the announcement on social media Saturday, pitting the Wildcats against fellow finalists Memphis, Nebraska and Western Kentucky. The 23-year-old Norfolk, Va. native will have one more year of eligibility, though he could apply for another from the NCAA. Johnson graduated from Florida in late April and announced plans to transfer days later. K-State and new coach Jerome Tang hosted Johnson during a recruiting visit in July. Johnson said he had received medical clearance to play again, which Florida officials said was not going to perform in Gainesville. Now, he will have the chance to face his former team next season; K-State hosts the Gators on Jan. 28 in the annual SEC-Big 12 Challenge. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Johnson could be a potential difference-maker for the Wildcats, who are rebuilding under Tang after going 14-17 under coach Bruce Webers last year in Manhattan. Johnson averaged 14 points and 7.1 rebounds in his final full season (2019-20) at Florida. He was a Southeastern Conference first-team selection as a sophomore. He still has a $5 million insurance policy that would pay out if he never played again. The policy allows him to participate in a handful of games to test his health. If it continues beyond the set number of games, any potential payout would be forfeited. Johnson’s insurance policy went into effect five months before he crashed face down on Florida State grounds. The Southeastern Conferences 2020 Preseason Player of the Year became a trauma patient as he collapsed to the ground seconds after breaking up a squad group in Game 4 of the delayed season. COVID-19. Johnson received emergency medical treatment in front of teammates, opponents and fans before being rushed to a hospital in Tallahassee. He spent 10 nights in hospitals before returning home. But he was never allowed to return to practice with the Gators. His parents said last year that their son’s collapse was unrelated to a previous positive COVID-19 test, citing a consulting team that included experts from four highly respected medical schools. The family has not said what doctors believe caused the episode or whether Johnson has an implantable cardioverter defibrillator. Johnson spent the better part of the past two seasons cheering on his teammates from the bench as he remained enrolled in school and on a scholarship. He took the field for some ceremonial dribbling and a farewell on a senior night against Kentucky early March. ___ More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter. com/AP_Top25

