Takeaway: Bills tame Broncos dominantly, 42-15





Before the Buffalo Bills preseason game against the Denver Broncos, we knew there was potential for the Bills to put on a show. After all, much of the discussion has been about head coach Sean McDermotts’ decision to play the majority of starters, while Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett opted to sit the majority of his 22 starters. . But this type of performance… in pre-season? It’s perhaps fair to say that most of the afternoon felt like an NFL team was lined up against something other than an NFL team. Lots of dots for children’s day Pre-season is usually when teams work out issues before the games that matter. But it’s rare for an NFL team to be completely shaken up in a one-sided affair, preseason or otherwise. Granted, the score doesn’t matter, nor do all the fancy statistics. But it’s hard to ignore the disparity between these two clubs as it unfolded today. Statistics for everyone As halftime approached, the Bills were on cruise control, ahead 28-6. Josh Allen came out early after a 3/3 performance for 45 yards and a nice touchdown to Gabe Davis. All eyes were then on Case Keenum, who was disappointed last week against the Indianapolis Colts. He delivered a driving performance, going 16/18 for 192 yards and 1 TD. Keenum IS this QB2 team, and Bills Mafia should welcome his talent. As a team, Buffalo was 26 of 29 for 302 yards with 2 touchdowns and no turnovers. Three incomplete between three quarterbacks. Wow. And on the field, they hammered for 209 yards on 27 carries among five running backs and Matt Barkley. Zack Moss and Duke Johnson each scored a pair of touchdowns. Throw in an afterthought Buffalo scored a touchdown every time it had the ball in the first half. Not ideal for punting competition, but Kids Day never promises punting competition. Eventually, with just 8 minutes left in the game, the Bills attempted a punt. They had to toand Matt Haack let no one down, pinning the Broncos deep on a 38-yard punt. Even out of pity, Buffalo was firing on all cylinders. Depth for displayed days No matter who was on the field for the Bills, the entire roster was just too much for the Broncos. From the near-perfect first half to the continued dominance, Buffalo appeared far more prepared and playing with a sense of urgency. The roster decisions are going to be some of the toughest ever for everyone involved. (Worth noting the play/situation along the right side of the offensive line. Well cover that in more depth as the week unfolds.) Injury News McCloud went to the locker room for stitches from a laceration to his face in the first quarter. He came back on the sidelines soon after and had a hit late in the fourth. It’s great to see his resilience. Looking forward to next week The Bills travel to North Carolina to close out their preseason roster against the Carolina Panthers next Friday, August 26 at 7:00 p.m. EST. .

