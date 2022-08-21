African fashion reigns supreme in UK museum display, from chic dashikis to mud-dyed fabrics

As I pass along a row of mannequins, the clean-cut pale blue cotton dashiki stops me in my tracks. Based on an age-old tribal costume with long sleeves and an open collar, the garment has a waistband draped softly from shoulder to shoulder like a Roman toga.

The dashiki, part of the Intsinzi collection by Rwandan design studio Moshions, first appeared on a catwalk in Kigali five years ago. Its graceful fit and clean lines struck me as youthful, elegant, and yet deeply traditional. He would be equally at home in an urban or rural environment on a handful of continents.

It is now part of a visually stunning exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London titled “African Fashion”.

The The two-level exhibit resembles a rotunda inside one of the museum’s rotundas and includes fashion pieces ranging from eye-catching suits and dresses to ordinary work dresses. He argues that any list of global fashion powerhouses should include African designers that fashion is not solely the purview of European design houses like Coco Chanel, Christian Dior or Yves Saint-Laurent.

The museum is also mending the failures of its own collecting and curating practices that have left vast gaps in its previous offerings around African culture and design.

Ironically, the museum is named after a monarch and her wife who presided over the longest expansion of the British Empire. The end of this colonial era in Africa brought not only sweeping political changes, but also a flowering of creativity in music, art and fashion.

It is the renaissance and subsequent evolution of the continent’s couture that the ‘Africa Fashion’ exhibition seeks to assess and amplify.

The curator of the exhibition, Christine Checinska, herself worked for many years as a designer at several major British fashion brands before pursuing a doctorate. in Cultural Studies at Goldsmiths’ College, University of London, with her dissertation focusing on the impact of Caribbean Creole culture on British men’s dress. Since then, she says, she has sought to explore the relationships between race, culture and fabric.

Checinska was commissioned to expand the permanent collection of African and African Diaspora textiles and fashion at the Victoria and Albert Museum.

“Overall, it’s recognized that we need to have an almost broader sense of a broader vocabulary when we’re organising,” she told NPR, “to incorporate many different cultures that maybe were missing in the past and to recognize and revisit our own colonial history.

She hopes the fair will manage to “inspire and encourage” visitors from all walks of life but also offer a glimpse of what she describes as “the genius of African creativity that has too often been overlooked”.

Below is a sampling of garments from the exhibition which she believes exemplify African fashion itself and best represent the intention behind the show, which runs until mid-April 2023.

Chris Seydou brings flair and mud to high fashion

Seydou’s stunning orange plaid suit and combination of exposed wide-brimmed hats are emblematic of the Malian designer’s ability to marry contemporary Western tailoring with African materials. Seydou lived in Burkina Faso and the Ivory Coast before settling in Paris, where he worked for Yves Saint-Laurent in the 1970s before returning to West Africa to open his own workshop and launch his own line. He often used traditional patterned fabrics like those from Mali”bglanfinidyed with fermented mud and not only marketed her designs throughout the region, but further afield in Europe and the United States. He died in 1994.

IB Kamara, a Sierra Leone-born, London-based stylist who is now the magazine’s editor Dizzy, passed behind the lens to take three moving black and white portraits of Seydou’s clothing on a contemporary model. Kamara has long championed what curator Checinska calls “African heritage fashion.” The intention of this Seydou, says Checinska exhibition is to mark the museum’s own conscious celebration of African fashion through a renewed collection and curation strategy.

Bubu Ogisi combines fashion and politics

This Nigerian designer is not afraid of political statements in her works. For example, she incorporates raffia from the Democratic Republic of the Congo into this costume on the right to highlight Belgian exploitation in her former colony, where traditional weaving and manufacturing techniques have been scaled back to meet the foreign desire for products like rubber and ivory.

“His work is research-based,” says Checinska. “She’s kind of ‘decolonizing her own mind’ and it’s her words through the deconstruction technique she uses in her clothes,” reinventing traditional styles and reinvigorating ancient materials commonly used in pre-colonial times.

The curator says that from a purely design perspective, she wants to include these two adjacent outfits in her selection for NPR. The one on the right is “exquisite,” she says. “The proportion of the long jacket against the straight dress underneath, it’s just wonderful fashion.” On the blue dress on the left, Checinska has highlighted elements taken from a Nigerian masquerade tradition known as Skeleton, pointing to the rows of multicolored tassels attached to the front of the dark blue robe which create the kind of kaleidoscope effect found on costumes worn by individuals of a community who play the role of deceased ancestors during ceremonies, a practice that continues in parts of West Africa and diasporas in the Caribbean and Brazil.

Imane Ayissi is a bold Cameroonian pioneer in Paris

Ayissi is the first black designer from sub-Saharan Africa to feature in the annual haute couture fashion show calendar, the founder of an eponymous Parisian studio that fuses traditional artisanal techniques from African countries including Cameroon, Nigeria and Ghana with cuts and designs that critically acclaimed from Milan to New York. A former ballet dancer and model who once graced the catwalks of fashion giants like Givenchy and Valentino, he has sought to foster an industry in his native Cameroon that produces different types of local textiles, like the raffia derived from palm leaves seen in this bold, backless pink design that wraps around the wearer.

In an interview with NPR, Ayissi stressed the importance of local fashion in Africa, that he wants it to become “a properly functioning force” on the international stage and that the exhibition would help “educate” people. on the continent.

A luxurious blend of Kofi Ansah’s past and present

The Ghanaian designer studied at Chelsea Art School in the UK before returning to his native country, designing clothes with an emphasis on ‘luxury’ as well as ‘rigorous standards and attention to detail’, explains Checinska. Her shimmering jacket and shorts with blue and white floral trim on delicate buckled shoes (second from left in the photo below) were first displayed at the Ivory Coast Embassy in London at the late 1980s and summed up an effort by the designer to bring the past the printed fabrics, the ruffled neckline with it into the new, says the curator, with the sequins and the feminine shorts.

Throughout his career, Ansah, who died in 2014, worked to mentor young talent in Ghana, telling them that “‘the West is not always the best, inspiration is all around you'” , explains Checinska, quoting a phrase used by Ansah. “There’s a sense in which that’s also integral to what this show is about.”

Willem Marx is a London-based journalist.