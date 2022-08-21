Jennifer Lopez wears a white dress and kisses Ben Affleck on the wedding day





Say goodbye to tradition. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted sharing a sweet kiss on the steps of his luxurious Georgia estate on the morning of their second wedding, breaking the tradition of not seeing your partner until the ceremony begins. In a video obtained by the Daily MailAffleck, 50, climbs the steps of her southern home to greet Lopez, 53 – who was fittingly wearing a white dress – with a long kiss on Saturday morning, just hours before they were to say ‘yes’ to each other. the second time . After breaking the lip lock, Lopez hugged one of two unidentified women trailing behind the “Gone Girl” actor on the stairs. The sweet greeting came as preparations for the extravagant event taking place at Affleck’s 87-acre Savannah-area home were well underway. Affleck has tightened security around his plantation-style mansion in Georgia. TheImageDirect.com A multitude of white chairs and flowers can be seen under a sprawling structure, which will apparently be where guests will watch the couple exchange vows on Saturday night. The ‘Batman’ star has secured a permit deeming his property a no-fly zone during the entire celebration in hopes of keeping the reported event as private as possible. A police car was also parked at the entrance to the property with security guards handing out wristbands to confirmed guests. Among the crowds celebrating the couple will be Affleck’s longtime friend Matt Damon, who was spotted arriving with his wife Luciana Barroso via a private jet on Friday. Carts were seen arriving on the property on Saturday afternoon. BACKGROUND GRID Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, is also there and no doubt caused some concern when she was rushed to hospital on Thursday after falling from a dock on the property. Bennifer Fans Also Like… Also in attendance are the ‘Argo’ star’s children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and twins Lopez, Max and Emme, whom she shares with Marc Anthony to watch their parents tie it. One family member likely to skip the party is Affleck’s younger brother, Casey, who was pictured doing a coffee spree in Los Angeles on Saturday morning. The couple married in Las Vegas in July. On the JLo Lopez and Affleck’s nuptials come a month after they officially tied the knot in a speedy ceremony in Las Vegas. The tabloid staples first got engaged in 2002, but split in 2004 before walking down the aisle. They rekindled their romance in April 2021 and got engaged for a second time a year later.

