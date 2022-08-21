Assistant Store Manager BOSS Mlaga (Full Time) (m/f) job with Hugo Boss





HUGO BOSS is one of the leading fashion and lifestyle companies in the high-end segment with more than 14,000 employees worldwide. As versatile as we are, we are united by a common goal: We love fashion, we change fashion! Become a brand ambassador and be part of a team that works with passion, ambition and expertise to create great customer experiences. Be among the first to introduce our runway collections to customers! Join our team and explore career opportunities that are tailor-made for you! We are looking for an Assistant Store Manager at BOSS Store Mlaga (f/m) What you can expect: In your role as Assistant Store Manager, you act as an inspirational role model and support the Store Manager in overseeing and managing all areas of the store and team members in achieving KPIs with a relentless drive to deliver a great customer service. Full responsibility for all areas of the store and team members in the absence of the store manager and all operational duties related thereto

Support the Store Manager in the recruitment process, staff planning and performance measurement

Responsible for driving the team to achieve location performance goals and KPIs

Implement and maintain a customer-centric mindset to build a loyal customer base

Drive the use of all available tools and ensure procedures are performed and policies are followed

Build and maintain awareness of our competitors and local markets by sharing all relevant findings with your area manager and retail team Your profile: Previous experience in a similar management role in a fashion and lifestyle retail environment

Excellent leadership and people management skills

Ability to be flexible and adaptable to business needs

Demonstrate strong business acumen and brand awareness

Willingness to constantly learn and develop

Excellent communication skills at all levels, both written and spoken

Experience in networking and relationship building

English/French fluent level Your advantages: Competitive salary, attractive commission and benefits

Global Career Paths for Specialists and Leaders

Tailor-made training and development opportunities

International and inspiring work environment with a dynamic work culture We are a global company with our representative employees around the world. Our inclusive culture embraces the authenticity and individuality of each person. We are committed to equal employment opportunities. And we believe our fair work environment helps unlock your full potential and inspires you to thrive.

