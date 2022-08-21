India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI Highlights: Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur shape India’s five-wicket win over Zimbabwe | Cricket News







It wasn’t quite dominance unlike the first ODI, but the paltry target of 162 points meant the KL Rahul-led side didn’t have to sweat much despite a mid-inning jerk.

Sent into the bowl, Thakur (3/38 in seven overs) set it up brilliantly and became the chief wrecker as Indian bowlers again emerged victorious to knock out Zimbabwe for 161.

How it happened

In the absence of Deepak Chahar, absent after his exploits in the last ODI, Thakur made his presence felt and shook the Zimbabwean top with his double shot in the 12th. That’s it from the 2nd ODI.#TeamIndia win by 5 wickets and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.Scorec https://t.co/YKDwtnI0K6 — BCCI (@BCCI) 1661000913000 HARARE: Sanju Samson produced a responsible undefeated 43 after a display of clinical bowling, led by a point guard Shardul Thakur as India cruised to a five-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series here on Saturday.It wasn’t quite dominance unlike the first ODI, but the paltry target of 162 points meant the KL Rahul-led side didn’t have to sweat much despite a mid-inning jerk.Sent into the bowl, Thakur (3/38 in seven overs) set it up brilliantly and became the chief wrecker as Indian bowlers again emerged victorious to knock out Zimbabwe for 161.How it happenedIn the absence of Deepak Chahar, absent after his exploits in the last ODI, Thakur made his presence felt and shook the Zimbabwean top with his double shot in the 12th. Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill went on to show their same flair and authority, even as the duo battered in different positions this time, posting identical scores of 33.

But the duo couldn’t bring the team home this time as India endured anxious moments in the middle after Dhawan’s departure. Sanju Samson is named Player of the Match for his winning match by 43* as India win by 5 wickets.Scoreca https://t.co/kTLL9w1udG — BCCI (@BCCI) 1661001260000 Shardul Thakur scalped 3 wickets and was #TeamIndia’s best performer from the first innings. A look at the summary https://t.co/S9KfhreLJu — BCCI (@BCCI) 1660991925000 Luke Jongwe (2/33) produced a double-hit, brushing aside Ishan Kishan (6) and a well-placed Shubman Gill in successive overs, to cut India to 97-for-four at the drinks break.

But with only 65 runs needed from 36 overs, Deepak Hooda and Samson produced a reasonable stand of 56 runs together to virtually seal the game.

With nine runs up for grabs, Hooda was yorked by Sikandar Raza but Samson went undefeated on 43 (39 balls; 2×4, 4×6) and finished it off with an Innocent Kaia legpinner six in the 26th.

After posting an unbroken 192-point position in their previous victory, Dhawan and Gill did not open together this time, with skipper Rahul opting to follow the former.

In the first ODI, Rahul, who was returning to action after nearly three months following sports hernia surgery and a bout with COVID, opted to go with Dhawan and Gill as the two openers.

The duo posted an unbroken stand of 192 runs to shape India’s 10-wicket win.

But Rahul returned to his usual slot on Saturday, only to take LBW out through pacemaker Victor Nyauchi after missing the line of the ball. 1/ seven In Pictures – Shardul Thakur at the box office as India cruise to ODI Series win over Zimbabwe Show captions Seamer Shardul Thakur took 3/38 as India took a 5 wicket win over Zimbabwe to claim victory in their 3 match One Day International Series with one game to spare at Harare Sports Club. (AP picture) After opting to bowl, India fired the home side for 161 before chasing their target with 24.2 overs remaining in another comfortable win to follow Thursday’s victory by 10 wickets from the same spot. (Photo credit: BCCI Twitter) All six Indian bowlers took wickets but it was Thakur who stood out as he brushed aside flyhalf Innocent Kaia (16), captain Regis Chakabva (2) and Luke Jongwe (6) with an excellent bowling swing. (Photo credit: BCCI Twitter) Sean Williams was Zimbabwe’s top scorer with a 42 run-a-ball, while Ryan Burl was not knocked out on 39 at the end of the innings. (photo by AFP) India lost captain KL Rahul (1) early in their response, while game one heroes Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill both scored 33 but couldn’t repeat their half-century invincibility from two days earlier. (photo by AFP) Deepak Hooda (25) and Sanju Samson (43 not out) put in 56 for the fifth wicket to see India within sight of their target. (photo by AFP) The third and final ODI will be played at the same venue on Monday. (Photo PTI) It was Rahul’s first international game since coming off 49 points against West Indies in an ODI in Ahmedabad on February 9.

After Rahul’s brief stay, it was business as usual again for Dhawan and Gill as the duo started from where they started in the first ODI here two days back.

Earlier, Sean Williams played a counter-attacking shot and set the score high for the hosts with a run-a-ball 42 (1×6, 3×4) after his side were down to 31/4 on the 13th.

India brought in part-time off-spinner Deepak Hooda to provide the much-needed breakthrough in the form of Williams who opted for a premeditated pull-up to take on the deep square leg by Shikhar Dhawan.

Ryan Burl made a 47-ball 39 with three limits and a six but ran out of partners as Zimbabwe couldn’t organize a comeback. Their last three wickets fell to just eight balls, including the outs of Victor Nyauchi and Tanaka Chivanga.

It would have been worse for the hosts if India hadn’t been sloppy on the pitch as goalkeeper Samson missed a pinfall and lost a tough catch against Axar Patel, while Kuldeep Yadav missed a keeper from his own bowling alley .

Mohammed Siraj (8-2-16-1) and Prasidh Krishna (6.1-1-28-1) troubled Zimbabwe’s struggling top-order after KL Rahul opted for the field, which deprived the strikers of much-needed training before the Asian Cup.

But the bowlers didn’t care.

On a Harare SC surface with nice carry and rebound, the duo picked up a good pace, swung around and troubled the openers with good length deliveries as the hosts managed just one run on the first three overs.

Siraj broke through in the eighth before Thakur and Krishna came into action.

Sikander Raza and Wiliams put together a 40-point partnership before Kuldeep struck. Raza attempted to attack, but only managed to slice the ball for Ishan Kishan to complete a well-judged hold to trigger a meltdown.

The third ODI is scheduled for August 22.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/news/india-vs-zimbabwe-2nd-odi-highlights-sanju-samson-shardul-thakur-fashion-indias-five-wicket-win-over-zimbabwe/articleshow/93680908.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos