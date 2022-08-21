Fashion
Coleen Rooney stuns in a VERY busty red dress in a sexy snap
She is married to one of football’s biggest stars with a designer wardrobe to match.
But that didn’t stop Coleen Rooney from wearing the same pair of shoes she wore to her husband Wayne’s 18th birthday party in 2003 again.
The Scouse beauty, 36, took to Twitter on Saturday to share a stunning snap of herself sporting a busty red dress before heading to a party a week earlier.
Pre-loved: Coleen Rooney took to her Twitter account on Saturday to share a photo of busty wearing a red dress, revealing she had slipped on a pair of shoes she last wore in 2003
Posing for a mirror selfie on the stairs of their home of 20million in Cheshire, the WAG looked nothing short of stunning in the mini dress.
The TV star’s huge sheen in the background also didn’t go unnoticed as Coleen showed off her tanned, toned legs for the photo.
Captioning the stunning pic, she posted on her social media: “Love these shoes showed up for a fantastic party last week.. wore them for Wayne’s 18th birthday!!! #vintageheels. ‘
Classic: She posted on her social media: “Love that these shoes showed up for a fantastic party last week… wore them for Wayne’s 18th birthday!!! #vintageheels’
Young love: The couple first met when they were 16, just after leaving secondary school (pictured in 2003)
How it goes: Her social media comes as she and Rebekah Vardy are set for a dramatic final showdown in the High Court over their costly ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel battle (Coleen seen in May)
Her social media comes as she and Rebekah Vardy are set for a dramatic final showdown in the High Court over who will foot the multi-million pound bill for their costly ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel battle.
Sources close to Coleen, who won the case last month, told the Mail on Sunday she would fight to ensure Rebekah pays the full amount, believed to be £3million.
Usually, a winning party will still have to pay around 30% of the costs.
But Coleen’s team say the judge’s damning ruling that Becky sold stories about her to The Sun newspaper means it’s ‘inconceivable’ she won’t have to pay the full amount.
Mrs Justice Steyn has ruled Becky, 40, and her agent Caroline Watt leaked stories about Coleen, wife of former England skipper Wayne.
Rebekah has sued her former friend for defamation over a now-famous social media post in which Coleen described setting up a ‘sting operation’ by posting false stories to selected followers on her private Instagram account to find out who was leaking stories about him to the Sun.
The October 2019 “big reveal” post ended: “This is Rebekah Vardy’s account.”
After Rebekah sued, Coleen, 36, offered her a ‘hands free’ offer which meant they would both leave, paying their own expenses. She also suggested that they donate to charity.
But Rebekah refused, leading to a costly High Court trial. Now, after her victory, Coleen wants her rival to pay.
A source close to Coleen said: “Coleen didn’t want this to happen. She knew the money would be better spent on so many other things, but she won’t let Rebekah off the hook without paying the full cost. .
Damning: Mrs Justice Steyn ruled last month that Rebekah Vardy, 40, and her agent Caroline Watt leaked stories about Coleen Rooney, wife of former England skipper Wayne
“She tried to sort it out from the start, but Rebekah wouldn’t have it. And if you look at the outline of the judgment, it’s inconceivable that a judge wouldn’t agree to pay them in full. Let’s not forget that this action was brought by Rebekah and she lost dramatically.
At a preliminary hearing last March, the costs were estimated at 1.3 million.
Now, after the two-week High Court hearing of the case, reports have claimed the total could be 3 million.
Rebekah’s solicitor, Hugh Tomlinson QC, would charge 10,000 a day, while his counterpart, David Sherborne, would charge around 8,000.
There is speculation that Rebekah and her husband, Leicester City striker Jamie, may have to sell their Portuguese villa to pay the legal bill.
Financial problems: There is speculation that the Vardys may have to sell their Portuguese villa to pay the legal bill
|
