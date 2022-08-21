The fashion mistake that proves you’re a tourist in Italy





The biggest fashion mistake you can make in Italy or anywhere else is really to wear socks and sandals, and it will immediately make you stand out as a tourist. Italians are famous for their fashion; it is an integral part of Italian culture. The idea of ​​la bella figura which literally translates to a beautiful figure but actually means dressing well to look attractive and make a good impression is instilled in Italians from an early age. Not to mention that Italy is one of the leading countries in fashion design. By now you were sure you had it figured out: Italy is a very fashionable place. And so, since there’s nothing worse than looking and feeling like a mindless tourist, if you’re leaving for Italy (or Sydney’s Little Italy) soon, you don’t want to do fashion faux pas. Because you’ll come out like a sore thumb. WATCH: This TikTok illustrates the fashion mistake only a tourist would make in Italy… Example: a recent ICT Tac illustrated the worst fashion mistake that can be made in the country that invented the holy grail of pizza and pasta. And that’s wearing socks with sandals. User @whatviceats posted a video captioned Help us of a guy wearing a pretty eye-catching ensemble, but the footage then zooms in on his feet. The man is wearing socks and sandals, and the text, POV: You are taking your British friends to Italy, appears on the screen. Singer Justin Bieber has worn socks with sandals a few times. Image Credit: Splash News One user immediately commented, Not socks and sandals, while another wrote that fanny packs are also considered a fashion mistake that tourists commonly make. Of course, socks and sandals have long been a controversial fashion combination in almost every country. So maybe the look of socks and sandals will not only offend Italians, but fashionistas around the world. We suggest staying away if you want to avoid ridicule while traveling (or just in your general daily life). But if you’re happy to take a little flack, i.e. your friends might make you TikToks like the one mentioned above, we say, go for the broke king. Hey, if Justin Bieber can wear socks and sandals, so can you. Read more

