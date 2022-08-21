Uorfi Javed takes fashion to the next level, wears a dress made of stones; watch the viral video here





Image source: INSTAGRAM/UORFI JAVED Uorfi Javed slammed the trolls wearing a dress made of stones. Uorfi Javed took fashion to the next level with his quirky and quirky fashion style statements. From rags, plastic, glass, paper and flowers to now stones, Uorfi has experimented with almost everything to create sultry and unique outfits for herself. Almost every day the actress goes out in a unique outfit. On Saturday, Uorfi decided to give it back to her troll who commented on her post that she should be hit with rocks. The Bigg Boss OTT star took the comment too seriously and created an outfit made up of rocks. The actress shared in the video that a hateful comment inspired her to make this skirt and halter top. The video has gone viral on social media platforms. Looked: Internet user reactions In no time, Uorfi’s post was bombarded with comments. While some people were impressed, others criticized the actress for her fashion choices. A user wrote “Genius”. Another said: “Pathar gir gaya to”. A user also wrote: “The most beautiful in the world”. “Miss universe banna chahiye aapko kitni cute ho aap,” said another. Uorfi never fails to shock and amaze netizens with his interesting and distinctive clothes. Check out some of her most talked about looks below: Meanwhile, Uorfi was recently admitted to hospital after complaining of a high fever and regular vomiting. Taking to the story section of her Instagram, Urfi shared a photo of herself eating in the hospital. Her facial expressions say she doesn’t like drugged food at all. Urfi said she continued to be unaware of her health and had to be hospitalized. “I’ve spent too much time while I’m here. Yes it happened I kept ignoring my health and now,” she wrote. ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor Is Too Hot To Handle In An Ultra-Glam Black Cutout Dress; Janhvi Kapoor and Suhana Khan react Recently, Urfi had a public falling out with TV actress Chahatt Khanna after the latter brought up Urfi’s fashion choices. Chahatt humiliated Urfi for her clothing choices by sharing a collage of images of her wearing a neon green dress during a recent outing. Urfi reacted angrily to Chahatt’s attempt to humiliate him for his attire. Also read: Fat Ranbir Kapoor shames his pregnant wife Alia Bhatt and faces backlash from netizens Latest entertainment news

