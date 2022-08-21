Fashion
Success relies on an equal amount of drive and talent
The 32-year-old powerhouse has more than 40,000 followers on his social media platforms and has been hailed as one of Ireland’s leading PR gurus, but the candid Dubliner isn’t always as confident as he is seems so.
I suffer massively from impostor syndrome and that’s what I’m currently dealing with with my therapist, confesses the TV and radio personality, who recently turned 30 late by throwing the most epic party ever.
I have these two recurring dreams; one of them is that it’s the day before Leaving Cert and I haven’t studied yet and the most overwhelming anxiety paralyzes me.
In another dream, I’m just at home in my room but I’m completely freaked out that I’m unemployed. I wake up and I have to remember: you are not unemployed, you have your own PR agency and work in different media. I have my finger in a lot of different pies.
Sometimes I think, am I just skirting the odds, will it all fall apart? But I’m getting over it, I’ve been solo for three years and I have very satisfied clients who consistently get far better results than the bigger agencies could give them.
The RT fashion and lifestyle reporter initially cultivated space on Instagram to report on all things menswear, but the chatty, fun-loving entrepreneur soon realized his personality was the attraction main.
I fell into the whole thing becoming a social media star by accident, as arrogant as that phrase is, social media star, pushing it away with me when there are now so many Irish people with over 200 000 subscribers. My 40,000 little subscribers barely cut it.
Instagram was very visual, showing you only looking your best and on a fabulous vacation and living your best life, and about two years ago I gave up on that level of perfection needed to justify posting on Instagram, I quit to care and let my personality shine through.
Over the past year, I’ve grown by about 15,000 followers and that’s because I’ve agreed to be myself on the platform.
A lot of it doesn’t care anymore, and I don’t know if it has anything to do with going into your thirties and also going through lockdown.
I get these messages from these gorgeous queens who love my content and it brightens their day, the Howth native continues. I am told that I am very honest and very real, which is so beautiful.
I’d like to think that for people who watch my stories every day, it’s a pretty friendly place; I always tend to be very positive and uplifting.
Using his platform to tackle important social issues and advocate for LGBT+ rights, the businessman is now also appealing to the powers that be to take charge of the growing monkeypox epidemic.
The Irish government’s weak and pathetic response to monkeypox in Ireland is unacceptable, argues Rob.
As we watch our gay and bisexual friends in other developed countries open mass vaccination centers weeks ago, our government is completely silent. Why are we literally Paddy last?
Like any online personality, the TanOrganic Ambassador knows he can sow discord. I have an outrageously chic accent, which I can’t help but which immediately leads some people to dislike me. People accidentally text me about my ridiculous accent, which I would change if I could.
Acknowledging that people may have preconceptions about his success, he adds: My dad grew up in Finglas, he didn’t even have shoes to go to school at one point. There were 13 children sleeping in two bedrooms and he made his own way out of it.
So, I really believe in working hard and making your own luck. It’s an equal amount of elbow grease, drive and talent. Something the presenter clearly has stacks of.
