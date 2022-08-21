Beyonce wears see-through dress showing off her lingerie in new photos – Hollywood Life









Beyonce, 40, is amazing in her latest photos! The singer took to Instagram on August 19 to share new photos of herself confidently posing in a sheer black long-sleeved mini dress that had cutouts across the chest. She also wore sunglasses and had her long straight hair as she held a sequined handbag that looked like a Texas license plate. The beauty added black sheer cut-out tights to the look along with strappy black sandal-like heels. She also rocked long red nails and flaunted makeup that brought out her best features. Although she didn't caption the photos, her followers were eager to like and comment on the eye-catching new outfit. Looking amazing as always, one fan wrote while another called the pics just everything. A third follower shared that the bag was made for her and a fourth pointed out that she gave off confident energy in the new post. Others just left heart-eyed emoticons to signify their love for the photos. Before Beyonce shared her latest photos, she made headlines for sporting sexy looks in a teaser for her Im That Girl music video. In the clip, she wore a chrome body piece with matching silver boots as she posed in a dark house, including the closet, bedroom and kitchen, where she smashed an egg on her all-metal outfit. drinking a glass of wine. She also showed off fishnets and pointy-rimmed sunglasses, proving she can rock just about any style and look amazing while doing it.



Besides creating her own music, Beyonce enjoys collaborating with other artists when creating future hits. One of his most recent collaborations was with Madonna on the song Break My Soul: The Queens Remix, which was released on August 5.

