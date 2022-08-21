Death of ‘Whitey’ Bulger





Fotios “Freddy” Geas, 55, Paul “Pauly” DeCologero, 48, and Sean McKinnon, 36, were charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Bulger, who was killed nearly four years ago while incarcerated at Hazelton U.S. Penitentiary in West Virginia, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia said in A declaration All three were incarcerated with Bulger at Hazelton Institution, where Bulger was serving two life sentences for the murders of 11 people, as well as numerous other charges, including extortion, money laundering money and drug trafficking. Prior to his imprisonment, Bulger led Boston’s infamous Winter Hill Gang in the 1970s and 1980s. He went into hiding after learning of his impending indictment in 1995, ending up on the FBI’s most wanted list. He was eventually found and arrested 16 years after his indictment. The gangster’s criminal reign will serve as inspiration for the character of Jack Nicholson in Martin Scorsese’s film “The Departed”. Geas and DeCologero are charged with repeatedly punching Bulger, 89, in the head in October 2018, causing his death, the district attorney’s office said. In addition to the conspiracy charge, Geas and DeCologero are charged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder and assault causing grievous bodily harm, according to the release. Geas is also charged with murder by a federal inmate serving a life sentence and McKinnon is separately charged with making false statements to a federal agent, the office said. Geas remains imprisoned in Hazelton Penitentiary and DeCologero is currently being held in a separate federal prison. McKinnon was released on probation and was arrested in Florida on Thursday, the statement said. CNN is working to determine if the men have legal representation. Following their indictment, U.S. District Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Rachael Rollins expressed solidarity with the families of Bulger’s victims. “He was a serial killer, and every mention of his name is a trigger for the families he devastated, reopening wounds that we can only hope have finally begun to heal,” Rollins said in A declaration . “In the truest of ironies, Bulger’s family has endured the excruciating pain and trauma their relative inflicted on far too many people, and the justice system is now coming to their aid.”

