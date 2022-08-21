Pokmon GO Fashion Week – How To Fight Fashion Challengers, Timed Research Tasks, Rewards Explained

It’s Fashion Week in Pokmon GO and the Fashion Challengers have appeared in the game, ready to battle. But what are the Fashion Challengers? Where are the Fashion Challengers? How much will this guide include the words “fashion” and “challenges”?

This Pokemon GO Fashion Week guide will answer all of these questions and more, and help you with tips on how to battle Fashion Challengers, how to complete the challenges that make up the Fashion Week research quest, and how to conquer the proverbial catwalk. at Pokémon GO Fashion Week 2021.

On this page: Who are the fashion challengers in Pokémon GO? How to face the Fashion Challengers in Pokmon GO? How many types of Fashion Challenger are there? What is Pokémon GO Fashion Week? When is Pokémon GO Fashion Week? What do I need to complete the Pokmon GO Fashion Week Timed Research?

Who are the fashion challengers in Pokémon GO?

Throughout Fashion Week, you’ll find different fashionable guys hanging out at various PokStops. True to their name, Fashion Challengers will challenge you to a battle if you press them to a Pokmon battle, not a Walk Off challenge. No Bowie or Zane here, we’re afraid.

They appear regularly, so you won’t have to walk too far to find them ready to challenge you to a duel.

How to face the Fashion Challengers in Pokmon GO?

Engage the Fashion Challengers, just tap on them to start a trainer battle. Choose three powerful Pokémon for your team and let’s go.

Assuming you have a handful of powerful Pokémon in your roster, Fashion Challengers are relatively easy to beat, they don’t use shields, so keep hooking up with a powerful Pokémon, block every once in a while and you’ll soon have the Fashion Challenger defeated.

How many types of Fashion Challenger are there?

According Eurogamerthere are five different Fashion Challengers appearing randomly during Fashion Week.

Here they are in alphabetical order, including the Pokémon they use in deploy order (meaning you can plan your teams using strong types, if necessary):

cool challenger (Furfrou, Sneasel, Gothitelle)

(Furfrou, Sneasel, Gothitelle) Quirky Challenger (Furfrou, Graveler, Blitzle)

(Furfrou, Graveler, Blitzle) Quirky Challenger (Furfrou, Braixen, Shinx)

(Furfrou, Braixen, Shinx) sassy challenger (Furfrou, Butterless, Vaporeon)

(Furfrou, Butterless, Vaporeon) crafty challenger (Furfrou, Croagunk, Obstagoon)

Lots of Furfrou, then (Furfrou debuts in Pokmon GO as part of that same one, if you’re wondering why all the cool kids are obsessed with ‘frou).

What is Pokémon GO Fashion Week?

Fashion Week is a special event with a timed research quest (more below) and the in-game debut of Furfrou, and the chance to catch themed costumed Pokmon, including fashionable versions of Butterfree, Sneasel and Blitzle.

When is Pokémon GO Fashion Week?

Fashion Week runs from 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28 (local time).

What do I need to complete the Pokmon GO Fashion Week Timed Research?

The Fashion Week Timed Research has five steps that you will need to complete during the event. Below are all the details for each stage, along with the rewards you’ll earn for completing each one. and each step:

(A big thank you to Duck with leek for help with some of these details)

Fashion Week Timed Research 1/5

Task Reward Take a snapshot of Shinx, Blitzle, or Furfrou in the wild Kricketot Make 5 nice throws Skitted Compete against a fashion challenger 1000 XP

Milestone Rewards: 1000 XP, 10 Pok Balls, a costumed Blitzle encounter

Fashion Week Timed Research 2/5

Task Reward Use 5 super effective charged attacks Mareep Make 5 Curveball throws roselia Hatch an egg Cotonee

Milestone Rewards: 1000 XP, 10 Pok Balls, costume encounter without butter

Fashion Week Timed Research 3/5

Task Reward Snap a snapshot of Kirlia or Skitty in the wild roselia Make 5 Curveball throws in a row Crogunk Costume Battle Mode Challengers 3 3000 XP

Milestone Rewards: 1000 XP, 10 Great Balls, an encounter with Furfrou

Fashion Week Timed Research 4/5

Task Reward Complete 5 field research tasks Kirlia costume Make 3 great throws in a row Gothic Win a raid in under 60 seconds Trash Burmy

Milestone Rewards: 1000 XP, 10 Ultra Balls, a costumed Sneasel encounter

Fashion Week Timed Research 5/5

Task Reward Take a snapshot of Sneasel, Croagunk, or Frillish in the wild Shinx Costume Make 3 great Curveball throws in a row Minccino Battle 5 Fashion Challengers 5000 XP

Milestone Rewards: 2000 Stardust, Frillish Encounter, Furfrou Avatar Wig

