Laredo Fashion Week showcases an array of work from international designers

Fashion Week kicked off on Friday and an array of designers showed off their clothes, all from Mexico, hoping to show off what they’ve been working on during and after the pandemic.

A total of 13 designers were in attendance at Laredo Fashions Week, which included everything from young siblings to young and older men and women, and even some people who worked for their parents.

Three of the designers who stood out the most were a designer specializing in menswear, a young sibling duo who recently launched their business, and a young woman trying to make sure people understand that the beauty of a woman is presented with the most minimal of designs. .

Men’s clothes

Gabriel Honorato is the owner and fashion designer of HonoratoMX based in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Originally from Colima, Honorato moved to Guadalajara to study the marketing side of the industry when he began developing his own styles and creating his own collections.

My collection is very categorized by who I am because you’ll see a range of sweaters and other designs that are mostly one-design because a lot of my looks are just one color,” Honorato said. “I like to have a person in full red or full black or yellow to show off a strong color and with a strong structure as well as a single solid color.

Personally, what motivates me to do the designs that I do is to go and see my materials and then start working with what I have. More than the references I take as a designer, I just like to see random materials and clothes and then visualize what I can do with them, and I just like to create something that I think still doesn’t exist. step and bring it to life in 3-D for others to enjoy.

As he began showcasing his clothes, Honorato was then called by a university in Guadalajara to teach fashion design classes as he resumed his love for the industry and developed new lines of menswear. .

He said that although the pandemic has affected his business, he has continued to work with personal models and to make clothes for individuals. It ultimately helped him ensure his business thrived during such a difficult time.

My main focus is always menswear and making sure every piece I can create is suitable for any occasion or event and suits any style,” Honorato said. Clothing is suitable for any special event or trip, and I also customize men’s clothing. I just want them to stand out from the rest.

The brotherly duo

Some of the youngest fashion designers were a 22-year-old sister and a 25-year-old brother, as the siblings started venturing into the world of fashion design about a year ago.

All of the garments we will be showcasing are made from 100% linen and are all available in a variety of colors, and I think that adds a lot of life to the work we do,” said Maribel Galvez, co-owner of Mayorca Mxico.

Galvez said her creative ideas are developed from random things she thinks about on a daily basis.

In a creative sense, what motivates me are simply the spontaneous ideas, Maribel said. If there’s something I like or start thinking about, I become obsessed with it until I bring it to life.

Maribels’ brother, who is his business partner, also became interested in the brand when he saw that it had a lot of potential with his designs.

Our business started when I saw my sister drawing, and I started to get involved and help her on the business side of the brand, said David Galvez, the other co-owner of Mayorca Mxico. This is how we decided to make the brand a reality about a year ago and hopefully this will be the first year of a long series.

“We hope that we will continue to have these creative ideas to grow the brand.

Although it’s common for siblings to fight, Maribel said it’s always been a challenge working together, but she finds it works because they complement each other.

All we have to do to get it right is know which part is his duty and which part is mine, and in the end finding each other is a big help, said Maribel . When it comes to the creative aspects, sometimes you’re scared of what you’re doing, but having someone who’s 100% behind you by your side – whether that’s a brother or just someone on a team – is so important, because that knowledge the other person has is something you can use to further your business and your ideas.

Highlight the beauty of a woman

Monica Armas – the owner of the company bearing her own name is based in Tepic, Nayarit, Mexico – said she started studying industrial design when she suddenly became interested in the fashion industry more late in his life.

Armas is someone who likes to dress well and believes that no woman can look ugly if she dresses well. In fact, she said that all of her designs are made according to this philosophy.

I’m super minimalist when it comes to my styles, because I think women don’t really need to put a lot of effort into showing off their beauty,” Armas said. Therefore, I dedicate myself to showing how beautiful they can be with the most minimalist styles.”

Armas said that all of her collections are dedicated to the full use of Mexican products and Mexican textiles, as she believes the cotton and linen sourced from Mexico are some of the best in the world. She also said she loves how people outside of Mexico can also see how beautiful clothes can be created using only 100% Mexican products.

Unlike most Mexican designers, she said she does not focus on the patriotic or historical side when using Mexican products, but rather on the use of architecture, color and texture. geography of Mexico as a source of inspiration.

The main detail of her sartorial designs was a scorpion encapsulated in the sashes of all her dresses, which she says shows that tradition is etched into the dress while showcasing modernity and simplicity with the new looks.

A woman really does not need much effort to highlight her beauty, such as just a good haircut, texture in clothes, and a good face with confidence, no beauty, then the woman can fully show who she is. is, she said. That alone makes any woman special.

What fashion designers hoped to accomplish in Laredo

All of the fashion designers said they hoped the event would allow them to showcase their pieces, and many of them brought their work back into view as the pandemic greatly affected what they had to offer.

This event really helped me re-show what I had done and bring it back to light,” Honorato said.

David Galvez said his main intention of being part of the fashion show was to allow the brand to gain exposure and position in the industry, as well as to network with other fashion designers and brands they hope to one day collaborate. with them.” He said he does not see the conglomeration of so many designers as a competition but rather as a place to complement and work with each other, and hopes young fashion designers will all come together to collaborate.

Armas simply wanted to show what Mexico is with his creations.

I know there are a lot of Mexicans here in Laredo or Mexican Americans, and I want to show them that as Mexicans living in Mexico we can convey through clothes what Mexico is and what lives in the country through these drawings, Armas said. .

The fashion show

Laredo Fashion Week kicked off on Friday, August 19 ahead of its designer fashion show held on August 20. their work showcasing their models as well. The 13 fashion designers are in town to present their new collection on the catwalk.

There were three separate catwalks for the Saturday fashion show: the Kids Designers; Fashion Shows by Ready-to-Wear Designers and Haute Couture Designers. Each show hosted separate designers by category and was separated by time slots.

Honoratos’ work can be followed on Instagram via @HonoratoMx and on Pinterest via @Honorato and contacted by email at [email protected] The Galvezs Mayorca Mxico brand can be found via Instagram at @Mayorca.Mx, and Armas can be followed on Instagram at @moarmas.