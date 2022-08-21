Slow mode in fast times | Camber







The wonderful thing about living in the golden age of scroll disaster is that when scroll disaster gets you down, you can add to cart and buy your feelings. We joke. Get therapy. Talk

to a friend. Pet a dog or pet a cat, or plant a pet-repellent garden to ward off your local felines and their many offspring. We were all living through a collective Orwellian nightmare and need all the help we can get. Speaking of scraps: sustainable fashion! One of the trends we live for is the ability to buy local. To be very honest, if it was local, ethical, but not fully recyclable, we would buy it. Wouldn’t you rather give your money to a small local business than to a big fast fashion chain that buys and produces in your country/region and then resells to you? Don’t you like it when the stranger in the newspaper gets preachy with you on a Sunday morning? One of the two local brands selling online that we are passionate about is Sifur by Sania. Their cute chaand taara the print on white caught our attention around 14e August, and we needed to know more. Besides the minimal, lingering, and organic aesthetic that Sifur seems to be aiming for, we really liked how the pieces we reviewed had a story behind them. See Sifur by Sania featured on pages 32 and 35. Sania Asad, the force behind this brand confesses that her own love for vintage clothing is what brought Sifur. I got into savings and transformed my old clothes into new ones, she says. Sania’s personal aesthetic is very visible in her designs, and her preferences seep through as well. For Sifur, I generally stick to natural fabrics like cottons, natural silks, or try to upcycle fabrics. I don’t like to wear a lot of synthetic fabrics myself, so I try to do things with fabrics that I would wear myself, she says. Sifur by Sania offers both beautiful sarees and sets, as well as interesting tops and dresses. Patterns, embellishments, and trims are minimal to zero, and the fabric and fit speak for themselves. For techniques, I’m quite drawn to dip dyes, block prints and minimal embroidered detailing, says Sania. I also really like using the buttons. Using local Pakistani crafts as much as possible. Ultimately, she wants to be equally ethical and inclusive in the designs she creates and how they are sold. My business goal is to hopefully create pieces that people would get the most out of, Sania says, and also to be really inclusive. To really practice the custom sizing that we offer because that’s something that’s important to me as a designer.

