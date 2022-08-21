Jennifer Lopez’s Second Wedding Dress With Ben Affleck in Georgia: Photos – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: ETTORE FERRARI/EPA-EFE/Shutterst Jennifer Lopez, 52, wore the most perfect dress for her wedding reception in Georgia. The stars stunned next to her husband Ben Affleck49 years old, in a custom Ralph Lauren dress on Saturday, August 20. The exquisite number featured what appeared to be a feather skirt with a train and short sleeves, according to photos obtained by TMZ. The Dear Ben singer added a dramatic 20ft long veil that blew gently in the wind as she walked alongside her new husband on a bridge overlooking the river. Ben also looked dapper in a matching white jacket, as well as black pants. More about Jennifer Lopez The two appeared to be posing for a photographer and videographer in the footage for both solo shots and those with their five children. Another cute photo showed her child emma14, holding their mum’s veil alongside new stepsister Seraphine13. Emme and Seraphina wore pants for the ceremony, presided over by Jay Shettyand reception. The party, organized by Colin Cowie. took place at the sprawling Bens Riceboro Estate just outside of Savannah. The 87-acre property comprises three homes, including a 6,000 square foot main residence, a cottage and the lavish 10,000 square foot Oyster House. There’s also a great deck that overlooks the North Newport River, as well as a boat that’s a replica Ernest Hemingways fishing boat, Pilar (fitting for Ben, who is also a writer). Jlo’s wedding dress is stunning pic.twitter.com/E9dVylBnu3 Free Time (@BookingFreetime) July 18, 2022 Following their April 2021 reunion and April 2022 re-engagement, the couple legally wed in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 16. her child emma14, whom she shares with her ex-husband Mark Anthonyand her daughter Seraphine13, who is her second-born with Jennifer Garnier. Hot Items Currently trendy now



Jlo & Ben Affleck wedding pic.twitter.com/n6kHZxJuuz Auditory. (@Listenaire) July 17, 2022 J.Lo wore not one but two dresses to the Vegas nuptials. She first wore a sleeveless number, later identified as a Alexander McQueen design, which she said was from an old movie (but didn’t specify which one) in her On the JLo newsletter. I’ve had this dress for so many years, and I just saved it, saved it, saved it, and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day, she also said in a short video, also included in the newsletter. Eagle-eyed fans discovered that Jennifer plays a bride in Seven of his films, including the sometimes forgotten film Bennifer, jersey girl. The film was released after their film lily, and several months after their split in 2004, but the wedding scene was actually cut from the original due to their own wedding drama and apparently popped up in an extended cut. I did not know [if it was right] to leave it, director Kevin Smith said Us Weekly at the time. People might forget they’re looking at a photo, like, Wait, didn’t those two get married? he also said. The scene was filmed at St. Johns Church in Paulsboro, New Jersey. Related link Related: Ben Afflecks Parents: Everything You Need to Know About His Mom and Dad For the 2022 wedding, Jennifer also sported a gorgeous Zuhair Murad dress to walk down the aisle. The off-the-shoulder strapless style was taken from the designers’ Spring 2023 bridal line.

