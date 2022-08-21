10 Best Dressed Vintage Casts That Make Us Want To Go Back In Time

Movies and TV shows set in different time periods have always been popular, and costumes are a big reason for that. There are many iconic shows and movies with gorgeous costumes, from huge dresses from the 1700s to big hair and patterns from the 80s, there are plenty of top pieces of clothing featured on TV and in movies.







Many of the most popular and well-known shows and movies are setting trends on social media and in real life. The continued popularity of shows likestranger things and Friends brought 80s and 90s fashion back in style. These period pieces have some of the most recognizable costumes of all time and will be remembered for quite some time.

ten The Mary Tyler Moore Show

The Mary Tyler Moore Show aired from 1970 to 1977 and was a breakthrough show featuring Mary Richards, a single, independent woman focused on her career. The show was recognized for fashionable 70s clothing. She often wore her flipped bob, skirts, suit jackets to the office during the show, and lots of red clothes.

Since the show aired in the 70s, it really shows off the outfits and accessories of the era. The series has aged wonderfully and still has many fans to this day. The Mary Tyler Moore Show will be remembered as a trending series with cute clothes featured throughout the show.

9 Marie Antoinette

The 2006 Marie Antoinette The film featured the grand dresses and large powdered wigs of the 1700s. The silhouette of the dresses was true to history with a colorful twist and was inspired by real portraits of Marie Antoinette. Costume designer, Milena Canonero, designed over 60 dresses for the film to replicate the fact that the real Marie Antoinette never wore the same dress twice.

Fashion in the 1700s was notorious for being over the top and it was customary to dress according to social status, hence why her dresses were so large and detailed. Those incredible costumes are what made the film so breathtaking, and the designs earned Canonero a well-deserved Oscar.

8 Sense and sensitivity

The 1995 film adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel drew inspiration from the late 1700s for the costumes, although the dresses were modernized slightly to appeal to the audience. Lots of subtle storytelling is told through the costumes, the characters were dressed in dresses similar to what low-income families would have worn in those days, to represent their sudden financial change, and the colors of their clothes range from dark to the light as they mourn their father.

Regency Era fashion in England was known for its empire silhouettes and high waistline, hats were also a popular accessory at this time, along with shawls and Spencer jackets, and most characters wear these items. According dress moviescostume designers Jenny Beavan and John Bright were also heavily inspired by portraits painted in the 1790s, and this is reflected in the choices presented in the film.

seven Anne with an E

Netflix original show now cancelled, Anne with an E is based on the classic children’s novel, Anne of Green Gables. The show is set in 1896 and shows women’s and girls’ fashion of the late 1800s. Most of the outfits worn by Anne when she was younger were simple dresses with white jumpers, stockings and a hat. Straw. As Anne and her friends grow older, their style also changes with longer skirts and more modest silhouettes.

The older women in the series show off a variety of different fashion choices from the era, such as her school teacher, Miss Stacy, who sports a controversial masculine figure with skirts and tops paired with fashion-inspired accessories. male of the time. Other notable fashion pieces featured in the series were hats, long overcoats, and corsets.

6 Gatsby the magnificent

The costumes from the 2013 adaptation of Gatsby the magnificent were designed by Cathrine Martin, who did extensive research on source material and fashion in 1920s New York (per fashionista). Hundreds of suits were designed for all the men and women on screen, with help from Miuccia Prada. Beading, fringe, and a vibrant color palette were featured throughout the film. Daisy’s costumes are very feminine and elegant with gloves, headbands and beaded details, all very important pieces in her wardrobe.

Gatsby is depicted mostly in brightly colored costumes to show off his extravagant lifestyle and wealth, as well as to impress Daisy. Although the costumes have been called historically inaccurate, Martin certainly strove to create beautiful costumes inspired by the entire period, and she didn’t just focus on stereotypical feathered accessories and short dresses. .

5 Reign

Reign is a show very loosely based on the life of Mary Queen of Scots. Since the series as a whole lacks historical accuracy, the costumes are really no different. While all of the costumes featured are visually stunning, it’s clear that designer Meredith Markworth-Pollack wanted to ensure the character’s appearances appealed to young audiences rather than relying on precision.

Markworth-Pollack incorporated some elements of 16th-century royal fashion, such as female silhouettes and fabric patterns. She referenced paintings of Mary, Catherine de’ Medici and Queen Elizabeth I for their dresses throughout the show (per Observer). Queen Mary undergoes changes in her look throughout the four seasons of the show, starting with more youthful dresses, through to her signature coronation outfit, and finally ending the show in a very simple black dress for her performance.

4 The Tudors

The Tudors is another show that isn’t entirely historically accurate, but the costumes are beautiful nonetheless. The show follows the reign of King Henry VIII and his six wives. The designer, Joan Bergin, wanted to keep the clothes mostly true to the period, but with a modern twist, and had around 150 of the dresses made entirely from scratch (per The New York Times).

Each of the wives has a wardrobe that reflects her personality, like the contrast between Catherine of Aragon and Anne Boleyn. Catherine had more mature dresses that reflected her home country of Spain, while Anne is more flirtatious and youthful, and she dresses to capture the king’s attention. Costume details were very intricate and time-consuming, earning Bergin three Primetime Emmys for the series.

3 The crown

The crown is probably one of the most accurate historical dramas, especially with the costumes. Most of the show’s costumes were recreated exactly from photos of Queen Elizabeth, and many of Princess Diana’s iconic outfits were recreated in Season 4.

Since most of the events documented on the show happened fairly recently – like Princess Diana’s wedding – season 4 creator Amy Roberts and costume shop manager Sue Crawshaw had to the chance to meet the original designer of Princess Diana’s wedding. dress, David Emanuel, to talk about the best way to recreate one of the most recognizable wedding dresses of all time (by vogue). The fact that the royal family is so heavily documented in real life made it easier for designers to create precise adaptations of their appearance.

2 Bridgerton

Netflix original show, Bridgerton, had a huge impact on social media and quickly became one of the most popular shows currently airing. The show is set in Regency-Era England, but is all about being more extravagant.

The men’s suits, such as Anthony’s suits, were more true to the period than the women’s dresses, while the silhouettes of the dresses were correct, they were presented in bright pastel colors and were never shown in precise Regency bonnets. According Initiatedthe huge team of designers worked hard to create around 700 unique costumes for Season 2, and the show was nominated for two Emmys for costumes.

1 stranger things

stranger things is another hugely popular original show from Netflix. Set in the 1980s, the featured costumes brought back classic 80s fashion in style. The characters are featured in true ’80s clothing, with bright colors, denim fabric, and jumpsuits. Even the hair and accessories are a good representation of what kids looked like back in the day, including scrunchies, converses, perms, and bowl cuts.

Many Tik-Tok trends started with designers easily recreating the looks seen on the characters, which is part of why the shows’ popularity has skyrocketed since season 1. The costumes also strongly reflect the personalities. character, like Eddie Munson’s rock. -roll style and the laid-back vibe of Max Mayfield which is complemented by his favorite skateboard.

