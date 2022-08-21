Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s second marriage, stunning wedding dress, photos





Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony on Saturday night…he looked great but she…well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty, gorgeous white dress with a long, long train – about 20ft – as she and Ben got ready for the walk down the aisle. Looks like Ben and Jen may have arrived by boat…they greeted friends and family at the wedding party on the dock. It was a white-themed affair…except for Ben’s black tuxedo pants. Their children were present for the ceremony and the party that followed at Ben’s $8 million home in Savannah, Georgia. Ben and Jen couldn’t help but take pictures as they took pictures with the wedding party. Among the guests… Matt Damon and wife Luciana, Kevin Smith and his wife Jennifer, Jason Mews and his wife Jordantalent agent titan (and lauren sanchezex-husband of) Patrick Whitesell and wife pia. The officiant was a podcaster Jay Shetty … a life coach who is a bit new age. There was a big tent for the shindig, which from this post is still going strong. A fireworks display awaits guests later in the evening.

Play video content



Fox TMZ broke the story… Ben and Jen actually made it official on a scaled down basis Vegas wedding in a chapel on the Strip.

