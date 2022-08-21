See Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Dress at Ben Affleck’s Second Ceremony





Jennifer Lopez loved marrying Ben Affleck so much she did it twice. The “Gigli” cast held a lavish ceremony at Affleck’s home in Georgia on Aug. 20 for extended friends and family a month after their low-key Las Vegas wedding. The bride wore a stunning gown with short sleeves, a cut-out back and a bodycon silhouette that transitioned into a long, ruffled train. Lopez’s wedding dress featured short sleeves, a bodycon silhouette and a ruffled train. BACKGROUND GRID And, to add extra drama, she sported a huge 20ft veil, which the five 14-year-old twins of their children Lopez Max and Emme as well as Violet d’Affleck, 16, Seraphina, 13 and Samuel, 10 , helped continue on a walkway leading to the post-ceremony ceremony at the “plantation-style” house in Riceboro, Georgia. The couple’s five children helped carry the wedding veil as they exited the ceremony. BACKGROUND GRID Page Six previously reported that Lopez was set to wear a custom Ralph Lauren dress ahead of the big day. If indeed she went with the American designer, J. Lo’s designer choice is fitting as she wore Ralph Lauren to the 2021 Met Gala shortly after rekindling her relationship with Affleck. The 53-year-old ‘Hustlers’ star walked the red carpet without her boyfriend, but ran into him at the party, showing piles of PDAs. Page Six previously reported that Lopez was set to look to designer Ralph Lauren for her second marriage to Affleck. VIP guests like Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel and officiant Jay Shetty wore all white to match the lavish decorations and over-the-top floral displays. They were also treated to fireworks and live music at the loud party. The groom also wore a white tuxedo jacket and black slacks, recreating the look she wore at their ceremony in Las Vegas last month. This isn’t Lopez’s first look as Ms. Affleck; she’s already worn two dresses to legally marry the 50-year-old ‘Argo’ actor: a simple white Alexander McQueen gown that the star said she “saved for so many years” as well as a more traditional but glamorous Zuhair Murad gown all lace. Their intimate three-day celebration for family and friends began Friday with a rehearsal dinner that was briefly toned down when Affleck’s mother was rushed to hospital with a cut leg and with a barbecue picnic sunday.

