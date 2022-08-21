Shadab Khan calls Babar Azam a mixture of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi; Fans are divided





The Pakistan cricket team is in the Netherlands for the current three-game ODI series. The Side led by Babar Azam sealed the series with one game to go by winning the first two games. They won the first game by 16 runs while crossing the line in the second game by seven wickets. Pakistan take unassailable 2-0 lead and wrap up ODI series against Netherlands Watch the final #NEDvPAK game LIVE on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v FREE (in some areas) Scorecard: https://t.co/EBDVnRPx5Y pic.twitter.com/PBAOZX4n2M ICC (@ICC) August 18, 2022 After winning the series, members of the Pakistan cricket team proceeded to the headquarters of AFC Ajax football club. Ajax are one of the most successful Dutch football clubs in the country’s history, having won the Eredivisie 36 times and won the Champions League title four times. Pakistani skipper Babar Azam, during the visit, exchanged shirts signed by players of both teams with Ajax captain Dusan Tadic. Leg player Shadab Khan took on the responsibility of introducing the members of the Pakistan squad to Ajax CEO and legendary goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar, who played six seasons for Manchester United in the Premier League. When introducing his captain, Shadab called Babar a mix of two modern legends – Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He’s Cristiano (Ronaldo) and Messi, a mix (of both), Shadab said pointing to Babar, as he introduced his skipper to the former Manchester United star. ” ( )’ Shadab Khan introduces Babar Azam to @AFCAjax players.pic.twitter.com/4KnJGEzmSv Team Babar Azam (@Team_BabarAzam) August 19, 2022 Shadab’s remark went viral on social media and fans mocked the 23-year-old for comparing Babar to two legendary footballers. Yeah, they can’t play cricket https://t.co/4f9USbyHiV (@yugaforlife) August 21, 2022 yeah. I agree.

both, messi and ronaldo are average at cricket. https://t.co/K4CPNB1GlO Jade (@Jade42123482) August 20, 2022 Crazy disrespect for football goats https://t.co/Pwbqz02e3x one (@yoshipegger) August 20, 2022 pic.twitter.com/2tx3PlnEPB Nikhil (@Nikhil43670371) August 20, 2022 Coming back to cricket, Babar has been in fine form with the bat lately. The Pakistani captain scored two half-centuries in two consecutive matches as the visitors took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The last game of the series is to be played in Rotterdam on Sunday August 21. After that, Pakistan will travel to the United Arab Emirates for the Asian Cup where they will start their campaign with a mouth-watering clash against India. Pakistan have been dealt a heavy blow, with Shaheen Afridi left out of the upcoming Asian Cup and home series against England More details https://t.co/WeTv1eDAdN ICC (@ICC) August 20, 2022 While the Indian team will be without their first pacemaker Jasprit Bumrah, Pakistan also suffered a blow as Shaheen Afridi has been expelled out of the tournament due to a knee injury.

