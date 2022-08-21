No rules: demystifying age-related fashion

With our ‘Free Of Rules’ series, we’re here to break the old fashion myths related to age, height, height and many other criteria that tend to dictate what women should wear. It’s 2022, and it’s time to free ourselves from unnecessary fashion rules.

According to the 2001 census report, women between the ages of 45 and 64 constitute about 13.5% of the entire female population in India. Although the age group is not the majority, it is still important.

For a long time, fashion has come with a set of rules that women all over the world try to follow. These rules tend to create unnecessary pressure, especially on women who don’t fit the model description of beauty that society deems ideal. But the truth is, fashion isn’t just for a particular age or size, it’s for everyone and is meant to be an expression of yourself. We’re here to bust some unnecessary fashion and age myths.

Rule to give up #1: Loose clothes for older ages and snug clothes for younger ones

One of the most common things you’ll hear as a woman is that you have to say goodbye to more fitted clothes as you get older and embrace the loose fit no matter what you’re wearing. On the other hand, young women are often told to go for fitted silhouettes. But not only is it a biased opinion of what women should wear, but also a bunch of bad advice. The best thing to do is to always make sure your clothes fit you well. So be sure not to increase or decrease the size of your clothes unnecessarily, especially Indian blouses, trousers, jeans and shirts.

Image source: Pinterest/Daily Mail

Rule #2: Go for muted colors if you’re older

Yes, the pastel color palette is super soothing and stylish, but that doesn’t mean they’re the only colors you’re allowed to wear. Older or younger, don’t be afraid to opt for a bright shade to spice up your outfit. Bright colors like red, fuchsia, blue, and yellow tend to give any outfit a new look. Use them as clothing as well as accessories to complete or enhance a basic look.

Image used for representational purposes only.

Rule #3: Avoid Short, Sleeveless Silhouettes After Your Thirties

While it’s something women of all age groups have been welcome to do at some point, it’s even more under scrutiny for mature women. But as long as you’re comfortable, feel free to opt for that sleeveless top or cropped skirt. If you’re not sure how you’ll feel or look in something like this, balance it out with a staple. For example, a sleeveless top with tight-fitting pants or a short skirt with a basic t-shirt can be great choices. You can also start with mid-length hemlines to work your way into these styles, like wearing a midi skirt, and then move to a shorter skirt, depending on your comfort level.

Rule for quitting #4: Follow the rules of denim

Like any other clothing, wearing anything other than a straight pair of jeans is frowned upon if you’re of a certain age. And just like other clothing, it’s totally okay to wear just about any cut of denim as long as you’re feeling good. The key is to find the right one for you. Whether it’s a pair with wide legs, a mom fit, flared jeans or classic skinny jeans, it’s the fit at the waist and hips that matters most. While the pair shouldn’t be loose, an extremely tight pair that seems to cling to your body also renders a poor fit, not to mention uncomfortable.

Rule #5: Western clothing is not for older women

As Indian women, we have often seen our mothers reluctant to wear western clothes and often tend to follow suit. But now is not the time to let society and fashion rules dictate what you wear. Although Indian clothing is absolutely gorgeous and unparalleled, sometimes all it takes is a dress or a lounge set to keep things easy. To make things easier, opt for silhouettes similar to Indian wear. For example, a shirt dress or shift dress that fits like your favorite kurta or pants that drop like your palazzos can be great alternatives.

Rule #6: You must be aware of all the trends if you are young

Not only is this a very age-biased rule, but it’s also really untenable advice. Trends, especially micro-trends, which are often expected to follow, are collectively one of the reasons for high fashion’s overconsumption and waste. While some trends may work for you even in the long run, paying more attention to value and silhouettes as opposed to what’s momentarily trending will not only prevent you from adopting your personal style, but will also increase your carbon footprint.

Image source: Pinterest/Carla Martinez