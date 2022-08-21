Jennifer Lopez’s THIRD wedding dress to Ben Affleck is her most breathtaking yet



















Jennifer Lopez wedding dress: JLo married Ben Affleck for the second time at her Georgia estate, following their nuptials in Vegas in July, seeing her third wedding dress.

Jennifer Lopez maybe already modeled multiple wedding dresses for her low-key nuptials in Vegas to Ben Affleckbut she once again wowed her followers with her outfit for their solemnization of the second marriage. MORE: Inside ‘soulmates’ Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at ’emotional’ wedding ceremony The Daily mail show it Marry me actress, 53, pictured at the couple’s $8.9million georgia house rocking a breathtaking couture dress designed by Ralph Lauren with features like flutter sleeves, a chic open back and a floor-sweeping skirt adorned with tiered rouging. To finish off her glamorous bridal look, JLo accessorized her perfect ensemble with a waterfall veil that featured an ivory headband. The fabulous headpiece perfectly complemented her exquisite bridal hairstyle which saw her long brown locks neatly brushed away from her face. JLo also added a pair of what appeared to be pearl earrings to her latest wedding ensemble. Loading player… WATCH: Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s intimate Las Vegas wedding Jennifer’s gorgeous wedding dress was very different from the ones she wore at The Little White Chapel on July 16. In her On the J.Lo newsletter, Jennifer modeled a sleeveless lace A-line dress by Alexander McQueen (which she originally wore on the Jersey Girl poster) and an off-the-shoulder dress with long lace sleeves by Zuhair Murad. News of the couple’s ‘intimate celebration for family and friends’ was released last week, with Ben’s brother Casey Affleck, Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel and Jennifer’s longtime friend Drea de Matteo , who should be on the guest list. RELATED: Jennifer Lopez’s Fourth Vegas Wedding To Ben Affleck Was A Mile Away From Ex-Husbands – Details SEE: 28 royal brides with historic wedding dresses: Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice and more JLo wore two wedding dresses for her nuptials in Vegas page 6 reported that the couple’s second wedding, which will last the whole weekend, will include a rehearsal dinner on Friday evening, followed by the ceremony on Saturday, and a barbecue and picnic on Sunday to conclude the celebrations. On the Floor hitmaker Jennifer and deep waters Actor Ben chose a very sentimental wedding venue – Ben’s incredible $8 million, 87-acre Riceboro estate, which he bought in 2003 when the couple were first dating. They called off their engagement in 2004, but reunited in 2021 and announced their second engagement in April. The couple were engaged from 2002 to 2004, and they got together in 2021 The missing girl The star tried to sell her home for $8.9 million in 2018, before dropping the price to $7.6 million the following year, but eventually took it off the market in 2020 after a failed bid. its sale. Now he’s probably glad he kept the property! Set on over 4,000 acres of land with three separate buildings, it provided the perfect backdrop for the couple’s nuptials. SHOP: 10 Backless Wedding Dresses 2022: By Selfridges, ASOS, Net-a-Porter and more Planning your wedding? Sign up for HELLO’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter!

