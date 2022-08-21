Michael Kors Adut Akech and Rianne Van Rompaey Collection – WWD





The fall campaign for the Michael Kors collection will launch on Saturday with models Adut Akech and Rianne Van Rompaey as they hit town. The ads were photographed by Dutch duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin. “For fall, I wanted the collection to echo the energy and glamor of big city New York when you’re in town,” Michael Kors said. “Clothes and accessories are really all you need to stand out, step out and make an entrance.” The collection includes short and long hemlines, pointed cuts, dramatic hoods and skin-baring cutouts. The palette ranges from camel, chocolate, black and white to electric fuchsia and taxi yellow. Masculine tweeds and lush faux furs play with shimmering sequins and crystal embroidery. Adut Akech is featured in Michael Kors’ fall collection campaign. courtesy. Also featured is the Campbell travel satchel, crafted from Italian leather. The season’s other key handbag is the Christie Envelope, an Italian leather flap clutch. The global campaign will appear on social media platforms, digital media and in traditional outdoor media, while print ads will run in select fall issues. Akech, a 22-year-old model of Sudanese origin, spent the first four years of her life in Kkuma refugee camp in northern Kenya. After two years of commuting between Nairobi and Nakura, she moved to Australia aged six with her siblings and mother. She started modeling at 15 and got her big break in Europe in September 2016, when Saint Laurent signed her exclusively to take part in Anthony Vaccarello’s first show for the brand. Van Rompaey, the The 26-year-old Dutch model was spotted aged 19 in the small Dutch university town she grew up in. She made her runway debut closing Nicolas Ghesquière’s first show at Louis Vuitton in 2014. As noted, Kors showcased its fall collection in February in a show that celebrated New York City, its energy and allure at night. A musical performance by Grammy-winning artist Miguel served as the backdrop for the brand’s first live show, which took place at the Terminal 5 concert hall in Manhattan.

