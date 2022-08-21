New Miller House exhibition focuses on fashion history and local women





Do you remember the name of Mary Condon, stylist and owner of a clothing store at 111 N. Potomac St.? Our new exhibit at Miller House features a Mary Condon original, a ravishing 1930s voile evening dress in a delicate floral print, with whimsical gathered sleeves and a full tiered skirt. This dress is a small thread in the history of successful businesswomen and clothing boutiques in Washington County at the turn of the 20th century. The Mary Condon Style Shop operated from the 1920s to 1946. The shop’s owner, Mary Condon (ne Moran), was born in Hagerstown in 1888; she lived with her family on North Mulberry Street, working as a stenographer at WD Byron & Sons Tannery. In 1924 she married David H. Condon, a local physician. She then opened the Mary Condon Style Shop, dressing women in Washington County for nearly 25 years. During the 1930s, Condon organized styling shows and advertised her styling services in The Daily Mail and The Morning Herald. She traveled frequently to New York, returning with fresh seasonal fashions. She graced local wedding parties with colorful dresses, like those in shades of melon, lavender and aqua green worn by Anna F. Diehls’ bridesmaids in 1934. Condon leased his shop to Martins of Hagerstown in 1946, a company which operated a clothing store there until 1956. A center of fashion, Martins sold designer clothes for juniors, misses and women. But Mary Condon’s reputation as a successful designer and store owner persisted, even after her stores closed and died in 1969. What makes Mary Condon’s legacy special beyond her boutique filled with exquisite clothing is her connection to a network of successful businesswomen in Washington County history. Prior to opening her shop, Condon purchased interests in the store of Alice Weagly Wagner, an equally prominent and well-known businesswoman in Hagerstown at the time. Alice Weagly was born in Cavetown in 1880. After being a clerk, she worked in the corset department of PA Brugh & Sons of Hagerstown. Recognizing Weagly’s talent, her employer sent her to New York to study custom corset-fitting techniques. Women who make the difference:Mary Titcomb revolutionized the library. So we gave the library his trunk. More current history:In the 19th century, you could wear your campaign slogans around your neck She returned to Hagerstown, offering women the first custom fitted corsets sold in a Hagerstown department store. Weagly then opened her own corset and lingerie boutique on North Potomac Street. In 1922 Alice married John C. Wagner, selling the interests of his shop to Mary Condon, who opened her own shop shortly thereafter. Alice Wagner then worked as a buyer and saleswoman at Eyerlys department store before opening another boutique of her own on South Potomac Street, selling bespoke corsetry, clothing and accessories. She died in 1960. Mary Condon and Alice Wagner illustrate the impact of women in Washington County’s fashion and business history. These women measured, styled and adorned the fashionable inhabitants of the time, creating fond memories and leaving behind dresses such as the one on display at the Miller House. Stop and see the 1930s Mary Condon voile dress and other lovely artifacts created by Washington County women in Behind the Seams: Styles and Stitches of Washington County, our new exhibit curated by Acting Curator Shannon Baker.

