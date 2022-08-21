2022 European Athletics Championships: Day 5 with Warholm, Bol, Asher-Smith

It was another memorable evening at the Olympiastadion in Munich on Friday August 19th.

The fifth day of the European Athletics Championships was marked by the historic performance of Femke Bowlwho became the first woman to win a double in the 400m and 400m hurdles at a major event.

Olympic champion Karsten Warholm matched the Dutch runner in the men’s race and with a time of 47.12 broke the championship record that had stood since 1982. The win followed a disappointing 7th place finish in Oregon at the world championships in July.

The Norwegian retained his Berlin title four years ago, as did the Olympic medalist Laura Muir of Brittany over 1500m. The Scottish runner followed up her gold medal run over the same distance just two weeks ago at her home Commonwealth Games.

Great Britain took a 1-2 in the men’s 200m with Zharnel Hughes and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, as the two-time defending champion Dina Asher Smith was beaten by Switzerland Mujinga Kambundji is the women’s event.

Read below to find out how Friday’s action unfolded.

Women’s 200m final: Swiss joy for Kambundji

Switzerland Mujinga Kambundji is the women’s European 200m champion after an outstanding run that saw her beat the two-time defending champion Dina Asher-Smith.

The 30-year-old ran 22.32 and won her second medal of the competition after winning silver in the 100m.

“It’s the best thing of my life. Thank you for your support,” she shouted to the crowd after the victory.

After clocking the fastest time in the Asher-Smith semifinal, Eugene’s world bronze medalist finished second in 22.43. The 26 years was hoping to avenge her 100m final earlier this week when she came to a cramp mid-race. from Denmark Ida Karstoft ran 22.72 to take third place.

Women’s triple long jump final: Bekh-Romanchuk wins first gold in Munich for Ukraine

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk celebrated his first career major title as a senior in the triple jump event.

The 27-year-old jumped 15.02m, the European lead, to claim gold ahead of the Finns Kristina Makela which set a national record (14.64).

Hanna Minenko of Israel won bronze with 14.45m.

Men’s 400m hurdles final: Karsten Warholm retains his European title

Norway’s king of the 400m hurdles Karsten Warholm defended his crown in stunning fashion and set a new championship record along the way.

The world record holder and Olympic champion ran 47.12 while the Frenchman Wilfried Happio came in second with a time of 48.57. Bronze was a closer contest with Turkey Yasmani Copello with a time of 48.78.

For Warholm, tonight’s performance was a chance to avenge his seventh place finish at Worlds in Oregon.

“It’s just wonderful to find my winning ways again,” he said after the triumph. “I love coming back to Munich and making good memories.”

“I’ve had a very difficult season with injuries so being here and bouncing back means a world,” he added. “I learned that I should never have taken something like this for granted. Now I’m going to enjoy it even more because it was so difficult. Hopefully I can be injury free and train at back to the top so you can never count me out again.”

Women’s 400m hurdles: Bol does the double

It was a dazzling victory for Femke Bol in the 400m hurdles.

The Dutch runner came, saw and conquered her mission to complete the gold double by winning the 400m hurdles and backing up her victory in the 400 flat final earlier in the week.

“It was quite difficult,” she said after the win, “But I’m so proud of my team and my coaches. I’m super happy. Thank you to this audience.”

“Winning this gold medal is a big relief,” said the 22-year-old.

“It was a great race for me. I am very surprised to achieve such a fast time. I was very tough mentally to run the 400m without hurdles. I am so proud to have achieved the double. I will never do it again double. Well, maybe. Never say never (laughs)” – Femke Bol

The Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist’s time of 52.67 was a championship record. The podium was completed by the Ukrainian duo Viktoriya Tkachuk (54.30) and Anna Ryzhykova (54.86).

Men’s discus throw: Alekna, 19, beats Ceh for gold

Mykolas Alekna added a senior European title to their U20 gold won last year in Tallin.

The 19-year-old Lithuanian, son of Olympic champion Virgilijus, dominated the standing discus throw with a championship record 69.78m.

After finishing second in Eugene, Alekna swapped places on the podium with the reigning world champion Kristjan Ceh of Slovenia, who won silver with a throw of 68.28.

Laurent Okoye clocked a season best 67.14 to win Britain’s first European medal in the event.

Men’s 200m final: Great Britain’s delight

It was a Team GB double in the men’s 200m sprint.

Zharnel Hughes won gold with a season best time of 20.07 while compatriot Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake (20.17) won silver and Italy Philippe Tortu won bronze (20.27).

For Hughes, the gold completes the silver he won earlier in the week in the 100m final.

Zharnel Hughes and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake celebrate a 1-2 for Team GB in the men’s 200m event at the European Athletics Championships. Photo by 2022 Getty Images

Men’s 3000m steeplechase final: Finland celebrates its second title

Upper Raitanen won the men’s 3000m steeplechase event to claim Finland’s second European crown, after Wilma Murtowomen’s pole vault gold

The 26-year-old held off the Italian duo ahmed abdelwahed and Osama Zoghlamisilver and bronze respectively, earning the victory in 8:21.80.

Women’s 1500m final: Muir retains European title

olympic silver medalist Laura Muir won the first gold medal of the evening: the British runner, who recently won the Commonwealth Games title after a bronze medal at the Worlds in Oregon, took control of the race from the start and trailed in the last round Ciara Magean of Ireland to claim a comfortable victory in 4:01.08.

Sophie Ennaoui of Poland completes the podium ahead of Muir’s compatriot, Katie Snowden.

“I was very surprised when I saw 4:01, because of that last lap,” Muir said after the race.

“I’m really happy to have run almost under 4. It’s good and bad to have such strong opponents – it’s fantastic to see Ciara [Mageen] do so well. I knew I had to run very well today to beat her. It was a good battle there, and I’m just happy that I was able to come away with a victory. After that, I want to enjoy my first vacation abroad in years.”

800m men: Wightman in the final

During these European championships, the 1,500 m world champion Jake Wightman opted to focus on the two-lap race and qualified for Sunday’s final with the second-fastest time behind the world indoor gold medalist Mariano Garcia of Spain, who crossed the line in 1:46.52.

European Athletics Championships – Day 5 Finals on Friday August 19: Program

(All times are Central European Summer Time. UTC+2):

20:20 Discus Throw Men Final

20:45 1500m Women’s Final

20:55 Women’s triple jump final

21:00 3000m steeplechase, men’s final

21:20 Men’s 200m Final

21:45 Women’s 400m hurdles final

22:00 400m Hurdles Men Final

22:22 Women’s 200m final