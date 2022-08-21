FASHION & TALENT WEEK!!! – Get Out Buffalo





Sun Aug 21

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Buffalo New Generations Presents:

Fashion and Talent Week “One Buffalo: United We Stand” Thursday, August 18 – BNG: Industry Mixer

Come join us for happy hour as we mingle with local talent! Calling all designers, models, photographers and more! Venue: Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

562 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY 14204

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Tickets: $20 (cash bar only) Friday August 19 – Join us for the kick off of our Fashion & Talent Showcase! Discover local designers, artists and vendors! Venue: Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

562 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY 14204

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

Tickets: $25 in advance, $35 at the door

(cash bar only) Proceeds from the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Dnipro will go to benefit women and children in Ukraine. Let’s show our support! Saturday August 20 – Join us for the second day of Fashion & Talent Showcase! Come see and listen to local artists! Location: SoHo Buffalo

64W Chippewa St, Buffalo, NY 14202

Tickets: $25 in advance, $35 at the door

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

Tickets: $25 in advance, $35 at the door Sunday August 21 – It’s over! Come celebrate with us the last day of our Fashion & Talent Showcase: Location: The Black Butterfly event location

769 Main Street, Buffalo, NY, 14203

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

Tickets: $25 in advance, $35 at the door Physical tickets can be purchased in advance from Grace Modi and Jasmine Stratford Designers, models and artists will also have materials to purchase For more information, contact us:

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: @BNG716

Instagram:@BNG716 As always, BNG’s goal is to give back to the community! By first bringing together local talent and two by donating a portion of our profits to families who have lost someone to violence and to organizations that help victims of domestic violence.

