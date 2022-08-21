



The story of how the bride acquired her cotton candy-colored wedding look is as joyful as the dress itself. Only one of the UK’s quilted organza silk dress styles remained, and Rhodes had to track it down. An alert came from Dover Street Market, to say that the store had found a new sample it would be interested in. It was Valentine’s Day 2020. Anna’s wedding to Fred Scott at Hauser & Wirth in Bruton was postponed twice, but her confidence in the dress never wavered. On the day, Anna felt otherworldly in her Cecilie Bahnsen cotton candy, and accessorized with ice-white accessories to amp up the bridal factor. A pair of Jacquemus Manosque sandals with a sculpted ceramic candy heel, an AM Faulkner polka dot veil and a Shrimps Antonia bag added to the romance, as did her angelic white flower girl dresses worn with pink flower crowns at the reverse of his. color scheme. To be honest, I never wanted to take my dress off, she says after reflection. Harriet Halls Molly Goddard’s shocking dress was a little rebellion against time. Lisa Jane Photography It was so loud, it was subversive, says this bride of Molly Goddard. Lisa Jane Photography For rebellious bride Harriet Hall, who navigated wedding planning during the height of lockdown, the dress came before the engagement ring. I want to get married in this,” she texted her friend after laying eyes on the glittery pink tulle feast that walked down Molly Goddards’ Fall/Winter 2019 runway. Marriage was somewhere on the horizon, but Hall had struggled to see herself as a bride until that flash of sparkly tulle melted her heart. I always felt that I lacked the elegant carelessness that most women seem to have naturally in them, and which is unleashed on their wedding day when they transform into ivory swans, Harriet explains. It was such a striking dress that it rejected any suggestion of virginal purity, marital submission or deadpanness that white dresses can symbolize. It was so strong, it was subversive. Accessorized with a royal pearl headband and a clutch by Simone Rocha, the final look, Hall says, is how she imagined Queen Elizabeth I might have dressed had she been a millennial. After ordering 12 dresses from Matchesfashion.com, Tat founder Charlie Porter found her dream dress: a Carolina Herrera dress in fuchsia organza, with polka dots. Does Patrick Wear over her Carolina Herrera dress: She made me feel thrilled even at a glance. Does Patrick Charlier Porter, another pandemic bride, also chose her fuchsia polka-dot Carolina Herrera dress, which she bought at the Matchesfashion.com sale, because it looked delightful against a dismal news cycle. As her small London wedding approached under Covid-19 restrictions, Porter felt uneasy and couldn’t put her finger on why. As soon as she put on her happy wedding dress, she felt at home. Jamaica Walden eloped to wine country in Southern California for her wedding and wore a Christopher John Rogers Strawberry dress that was a sweet tribute to her mother. Margot Landen Jamaica’s mother, Rosanne Katon Walden, on her own wedding day. She is my style icon and a constant source of inspiration, says her daughter. Four different marriages, one shared story. These women chose their pink wedding attire because they did not relate to conventional bridal attire parameters. Every time I tried something more formally nuptial, I felt like I was playing dress up, Rhodes shares. I just wanted to feel authentically me instead of some version of the archetypal bride that I didn’t identify with. It’s not new. Alternative bride Jamaica Walden eloped to California’s wine country last summer and wore Christopher John Rogers’ 004 Strawberry dress as a tribute to her mother, who wore hot pink on her wedding day several years prior. Now Jamaican husband Barry Mottiers jaw dropped when he watched his partner pull off a high fashion moment that spelled out the bride on her terms exactly as it should be on a day when about two people engage one to each other, just as they are.

