Waqar Younis says Shaneed Afridis’ injury is a big relief for Indian batsmen
Shaheen Shah Afridi’s injury, according to former Pakistani rhythm spearhead Waqar Younis, is a huge relief for India’s top hitters.
Younis’ statement would no doubt escalate the already charged conflict between India and Pakistan, which is set to take place in the 2022 Asian Cup. August 28. Shaheens Injury Great Relief for India’s Top Drummers. Sad we won’t see him in #AsiaCup2022 Get fit soon Champion @iShaheenAfridi, Younis tweeted.
Shaheens Injury Great Relief for India’s Top Drummers. Sad we won’t see it #AsiaCup2022 Get Fit Soon Champ @iShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/Fosph7yVHs
Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) August 20, 2022
With a single tweet, Younis managed to turn an entire nation against him, especially when he practically called the Men in Blue nothing but a team of cowards, who are secretly happy that one of the best bowlers in the world can’t compete. against them:
So you think the Indian order is scared of a guy from Landi Kotal? Forgot your 8.4-0-71-2 at Centurion? https://t.co/Z7twbkjtBO pic.twitter.com/SRXCJLTttb
Deepak (@doublemasaala) August 20, 2022
relief https://t.co/7ig7VKLxSs pic.twitter.com/t6vT5eRHpT
Hassan (@hassanrizviii) August 20, 2022
By this logic, @whispersssss would be relieved whenever Ajay Jadeja got injured. Hope this time #CryYounis won’t delete his tweet or blame it on a hacker like last time. https://t.co/fT5nZKYojV
Vishal Pushkar (@VISHALPUSHKAR6) August 20, 2022
Ah, they have the excuse in case they lose the match against India… https://t.co/WhPvS3RcDP
Sejal (@sejal_mokal) August 20, 2022
Their former cricketers also behave like kids. https://t.co/zh2kvJ2XSM
r (@itzzRashmi) August 20, 2022
After receiving a rest recommendation of 4-6 weeks based on the most recent analysis and reports, Afridi was ruled out of the Asian Cup on Saturday, dealing a blow to Pakistan’s aspirations to win the competition. In Galle’s first test match against Sri Lanka, the left arm bowler suffered a right knee ligament injury while on the pitch.
Shaheen has been disqualified from the Asian Cup and the seven-game T20 home series against England, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board. However, Shaheen is expected to return to competitive cricket in October with the New Zealand tri-series, which will be followed by the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.
Jasprit Bumrah won’t play in Asian Cup 2022 either
Jasprit Bumrah, a veteran fast bowler, is expected to miss the next Asian Cup due to an earlier issueit will take time to heal. On Monday, the Indian squad for the continental championship will be chosen, although it is not yet known if the announcement will be made on that day.
Mohammad Siraj replaces Jasprit Bumrah (back spasm).
Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 17, 2022
Before being rested for the limited series against West Indies and the next against Zimbabwe, Bumrah last appeared for India in the ODI away series against England.
Bumrah reportedly had back spasms a few weeks ago and visited the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where he reportedly suffered pain.
At the same venue where Pakistan destroyed an Indian side led by Virat Kohli by 10 wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup, the Men in Blue will face their rivals. At the time, Afridi was the lead destroyer, single-handedly returning Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.
