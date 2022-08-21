Fashion
Lara Worthington suffers rare fashion failure as she models bizarre camel-toe boots
She is never wrong when it comes to fashion.
But Lara Worthington suffered a rare setback this weekend.
The Australian model, 35, modeled a pair of bizarre split-toe Maison Margiela boots.
The French fashion house’s Tabi boots are selling for a whopping $1,809.64 on Net-A-Porter.
Lara paired the fancy shoes with a stunning dress from Knwls London.
The dress featured a backless design to show off her perfected Pilates figure.
Lara was playing dress up with her longtime stylist and creative consultant, Vanessa Coyle.
She wore her signature blonde bob in a messy style and looked radiant with almost no makeup on.
Lara is currently lending her perfect face to promote a popular skincare line.
The Aussie beauty filmed herself showering naked outside on Tuesday as she sprayed Emma Lewisham’s famous beauty mark.
She stood surrounded by lush greenery under a rain shower, soaking in the sun and water.
She uploaded the video to Instagram with the caption, “Emma Lewisham stepping outside.” [Emma Lewisham’s] Illuminating Cleansing Oil. To be involved.’
In the footage, Lara is seen pumping the oil cleanser into her hand before rubbing it into her face.
It comes after the mother-of-three recently shared a series of images of herself modeling her new clothing line.
She revealed on July 26 that her collaboration with Melbourne label Atoir is now available for purchase.
“I am very grateful to the whole team of [Atoir] for giving me the freedom and opportunity to create and collaborate,” she wrote.
“I always like to express myself through clothes. This collaboration came to fruition during the pandemic, so it was only natural that I was very inspired by my own wardrobe.’
Each piece in the collection had to be something that I would personally want to own and wear.
She went on to thank her friends and her husband Sam Worthington, 45.
“Kudos to my super talented team who inspire me daily and helped me design this…you kept it strong and kept this going,” Lara wrote.
“My friends for all their patience with my countless questions and advice and my husband who is not interested in fashion but somehow gives the best advice.
‘I love my team! I couldn’t have done it without you! Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
On the Atoir site, Lara posed in several outfits from the range, including a pastel green blazer, a suit and a bright green tube dress.
