Urfi dons a dress made of stones, Gurmeet says he struggled for 5 years to have a baby and more





TV journalists today, August 20, 2022 Hi people. We’re back with another exciting edition of TV Newsmakers. If you had a busy Saturday and couldn’t keep an eye on the latest TV updates, don’t worry. We’ll tell you about the celebrities of the small screen, who have captured all the limelight on social networks. From Urfi Javed wearing an outfit made of stones to Gurmeet Choudhary opening up about her struggle to have a baby, here are today’s TV journalists. Grab a bowl of nachos and start the reading session. Gastronomy Choudhary Gurmeet, while interacting with a portal, revealed that he and his wife Debina Bonnerjee had struggled for five years to have their baby. After trolls commented on Debina’s second pregnancy, the Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi the actor took a stand for his wife. He called his daughter Lianna ‘life’s greatest gift’ as he spoke of the struggles of having his first child. “Having Lianna in our life has not been easy at all. Debina and I have struggled for 5 years to start a family or have a baby. We have seen so many doctors and a lot of people are going through this. For us, Lianna has been the greatest gift of our lives. She is everything to me Aur bahut shiddaton et manaton ke baad humein mili hai Woh. And now, when the good news of our second baby arrived, it was a big surprise for us, “said Gurmeet said. eTimes. Urfi Jave Urfi made waves on the internet by donning an outfit made up of outfits. Can you guess who the inspiration behind her new fashion experiment is? Well, the reality TV star decided to wear a unique outfit after an Instagram user commented on her clothing choices. She styled a skirt and bikini top designed with stones and heels. The leader The OTT competitor shared a video with the caption, “Yaps the comment inspired me to do this, don’t blame me. Blame the comment.” Rahul Vaidya Rahul Vaidya from Bigg Boss 14 and Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega Star Kanika Mann is ready to team up for a new music video. Kanika, currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, will tour with Rahul in Delhi. The duet will feature in the romantic number, which will be sung by Rahul. Best Kalnawat Paras, who remained in the headlines after being ousted from Anupamaa, reunited with his former co-star Nidhi Shah. The Dil Hi Toh Hai The actor shared a photo with Nidhi with a cute caption that read, “Ishq reunited. I met my pyaari dost after so long. Jald milengeee.” The two popular TV stars flashed their million dollar smiles while striking a pose for the camera. Paras is now preparing for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10which hits silver screens next month. Nikki Sharma Nikki, who was last seen in Brahmarakhas, will return to television with a new show which will be directed by Amir Jaffar and Sonali Jaffar. The Sasural Simar Ka The actress will be seen playing the role of a girl from Rajasthan in the upcoming drama, which will soon air on the courts. Stay connected for more news.

