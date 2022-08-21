A few reasons for the fashion industry to be optimistic





During the scorching days of August, when there’s not much on the fashion calendar, let’s take a look at some reasons to be optimistic as fall approaches. 1. The supply chain pandemic hangover is dissipating. Fashion’s long logistical nightmare may be coming to an end. Transport costs fall with fuel prices. The number of container ships waiting to drop off their cargo in Los Angeles and Long Beach, Calif., the two busiest ports in the Americas, has fallen to around a dozen from a peak of 100 in January. To be sure, congestion is worsening in Europe and on the US East Coast, and a potential strike by West Coast dockworkers could again throw global logistics into chaos. But if the trend continues, it would be a game-changer for retailers, who would be able to better predict when inventory will arrive and what it will cost to move from factories to stores and warehouses. 2. E-commerce standardization is not a bad thing. No one expected the pandemic’s online shopping boom to last forever, but the rapid return to the pre-Covid norm has surprised many in the industry. What we tend to forget is that the pre-pandemic trajectory where e-commerce grabs a few more percentage points of consumer spending each year, rather than suddenly swallowing up the entire market retail, looked pretty good in 2019. Many retailers are also in a better position to capitalize on this more orderly transition. Digital brands have been forced to find the fastest path to profitability as investor funding has dried up, and traditional retailers will have more time to adapt to a hybrid digital-physical future. Speaking of what… 3. Were in the midst of a physical retail renaissance. Stores are the hot new investment for many brands, from emerging labels opening their first outposts to digital brands aiming to open hundreds of stores. Luxury brands such as Gucci see more stores as the key to growth. Brands that aren’t ready or able to pursue a brick-and-mortar strategy on their own are entering into wholesale partnerships to get their products in front of real-world customers. Even department stores are finding new uses for spaces that once seemed like huge liabilities. There is already evidence that these efforts will bear fruit: traffic in clothing stores has increased by 19% compared to a year ago, when the Delta variant of Covid-19 was in full swing, and has even increased by 4% from August 2019, according to Cowen. Expect to hear a lot about it when a host of retailers release their results this week: Urban Outfitters, Macys and Nordstrom on August 23, along with Farfetch, Affirm, Ulta Beauty, Coty, Victorias Secret, Abercrombie & Fitch and Gap Inc. two days later. 4. (Some of the) trademark crunches work. J.Crew is making headlines again for the right reasons. Coach, Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors have had varying degrees of success in convincing consumers that they are worth paying full price. Unlucky DTC brands abandon poorly designed side projects to focus on their core offerings. Gaps The Yeezy experience still feels more like a distraction than a real rebound strategy, but the long-suffering Banana Republic brand is showing signs of life. Well, get updates on both of these brands, as well as Victorias Secret this week. 5. The travel bounce is real. Fashion executives must love all those reports depicting frustrated crowds packed into international airports. Many of these angry travelers take their first vacation in two years and spend accordingly once they finally reach their destination. Tourist numbers will drop with temperatures, but they are reassuring brands who fear consumers will cut back on spending due to fears of inflation or recession. The wild card, as always, is China, there are no signs the country is ready to lift its ban on non-essential international travel, but the fashion industry is eagerly awaiting the windfall when it does. The week ahead wants to hear from you! Send advice, suggestions, complaints and compliments to [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessoffashion.com/briefings/retail/a-few-reasons-for-the-fashion-industry-to-be-optimistic/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

